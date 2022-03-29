JAZZ ENSEMBLE TUNES UP FOR PERFORMANCE AT FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE

LAKELAND, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's Festival of Fine Arts is closing out March with a performance of Jazz Excellence, featuring FSC's Jazz Ensemble performing with guest artist Aaron Eckert.

Eckert is a trombonist from the U.S. Army Blues Band, the premiere Jazz Ensemble of the Army. Eckert, originally from Belleville, Ill., has performed with artists such as Jon Faddis, Jeff Hamilton, Chuck Israels, Conrad Herwig, and Scott Wendholt, among others. With the Army Blues, Aaron performed across the capital region, including the White House, Capitol Building, and Kennedy Center.

The performance will highlight the trombone and its role in the world of Jazz. Dr. Jeffrey Benatar, director of jazz studies and assistant professor of music at Florida Southern, will direct the fourth installment of the Spring Jazz Guest Artist-in-Residence Program that highlights an array of styles in the Big Band tradition.

FSC's Jazz Ensemble performs music written for contemporary Big Bands, as well as the compositions and arrangements of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and other jazz greats. The jazz ensemble is in frequent demand for performances on campus, in the community and at jazz festivals. Past guests include Bill Watrous, Ernie Watts, Jimmy Cobb, Vincent Herring, Nat Adderley, and others.

Jazz Excellence is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 in the Branscomb Auditorium.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Florida Southern faculty, staff and students can attend the show for free with proof of ID. The show is open to the public.

For tickets, call the Branscomb Auditorium box office at 863-680-4296. Or visit https://www.flsouthern.edu/campus-life/arts-centers/festival-of-fine-arts for more information.

About Florida Southern College

