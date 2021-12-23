Jazz Greats Kirk Whalum, Chris Standring and Jason Rebello Headline New 'Ultimate' Play Along App

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based UK Music Apps Ltd has today launched the 'ultimate play along' app for iPad and iPhone: Jazz300 features over 300 professional jazz, blues, soul, funk and pop backing tracks aimed at practising and improvising musicians.

Jazz300 ultimate play along app for iPhone and iPad. Over 300 professional backing tracks performed by 21 of the world's finest musicians. Jazz300 music app for iPhone and iPad contains over 300 professional backing tracks performed by 21 of the world's finest musicians including jazz legends Kirk Whalum, Chris Standring and Jason Rebello.

The brand new app offers musicians of all abilities the opportunity to play along to a huge collection of tracks - including over 200 jazz standards - recorded by 21 of the world's finest musicians including twelve-time GRAMMY® nominated Kirk Whalum (Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross), seven-time Billboard #1 Chris Standring and jazz impresario Jason Rebello (Sting, Jeff Beck).

In addition to its huge musical content, Jazz300 takes advantage of the latest advances in mobile audio technology. Users can change the key of the track on the fly and seamlessly speed up or slow down the music with just one touch.

Animated chord charts and crystal clear chord diagrams (for Piano, Guitar and Ukulele) help users learn new chords and improve their skills. There's an option to remove solo instruments - allowing users to play their own solo over the top, and the opportunity to create multiple playlists.

Paul Sissons, Executive Producer said: "Jazz300 offers a unique source of musical accompaniment. Not only is there a huge variety of real musical content which has been performed by world-class musicians, but the degree to which you can tailor each backing track in terms of key and tempo - while maintaining the quality of the audio - really is something new."

The content of Jazz300 is offered to users on a 'royalty-free' basis allowing them to play it anywhere and also use elements of the content in their own musical works - commercially or otherwise. Tracks can easily be exported from the app as stereo files but users who want to remix, rework or further develop Jazz300 tracks have the opportunity to download the multitrack version of any track. This is delivered to them as a GarageBand (Apple) project allowing access to the separate musical parts. This export option is available as a $0.99 (£0.99) in-app purchase.

Jazz300 is available from the Apple App Store at $15.99 (£13.99).

