Jazz Legend McCoy Tyner Signs with ALG Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALG Brands ("ALG") has been tapped to represent jazz icon McCoy Tyner, it was announced today by ALG CEO Ashley Austin.

ALG will curate initiatives that expand awareness of Mr. Tyner's music and his storied career as a pianist, bandleader, artist and composer. ALG will collaborate with brand and media partners in the creation of officially authorized content and capsule projects, and leverage terrestrial, digital and social media channels to promote evergreen awareness across generations and musical genres.

McCoy Tyner

"I'm very excited to be working with ALG and having them represent me," said McCoy Tyner. "With their experience in this field, I'm looking forward to continuing into a new phase of my career."

ALG CEO Ashley Austin continues, "McCoy Tyner is one of the most revered and influential figures in jazz music, and we look forward to creating exciting new campaigns and paths of discovery for future generations."

McCoy Tyner has been an active recording artist and touring musician for six decades and counting. In 1960 and at just 21 years of age, he joined saxophonist John Coltrane as a member of The John Coltrane Quartet, performing on numerous classics including "My Favorite Things," "A Love Supreme," and more. Tyner has worked alongside contemporaries including Quincy Jones, George Benson, Carlos Santana, Stanley Clarke and many others, and he has recorded and released nearly 80 albums as a featured artist, bandleader or musician.

Critically lauded and commercially successful on a global scale, McCoy Tyner has been the recipient of four Grammy Awards and a host of other honors in recognition of his talent and innovations. Tyner's complex yet effortless playing style and innate ability to perfectly complement fellow musicians makes him one of the most respected improvisational jazz musicians and bandleaders in history.

About ALG Brands

ALG Brands specializes in the management of intellectual property rights for entertainment brands, pop culture personalities and the estates of iconic musicians and entertainers. For more information, please visit http://algbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Bob Bradley

206086@email4pr.com

http://www.algbrands.com

SOURCE ALG Brands

Related Links

http://www.algbrands.com

