JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 and provided financial guidance for 2022.

"2021 was a transformative year for Jazz, delivering over $3 billion in revenue for the first time. Our talented team achieved our goal of five key launches through 2020 and 2021, delivering innovative medicines to patients in critical need. We also acquired and integrated GW Pharmaceuticals, which expanded our commercial portfolio with Epidiolex®, enhanced our R&D capabilities and talent, and added the industry-leading GW cannabinoid platform," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "These accomplishments underscore a significant advance in Jazz's evolution to an innovative global biopharmaceutical company. We expect these achievements, coupled with our expanded capabilities and disciplined capital allocation, to drive sustainable growth and enhanced value as part of Vision 2025, which we announced in January. As we begin 2022, we remain focused on growing and diversifying our revenue, investing in our pipeline of novel therapies and delivering innovative therapies for patients."

"In 2021, our R&D organization advanced key programs across our portfolio, further broadening our pipeline into disease areas with significant unmet patient need and market potential. In the fourth quarter, we made important progress with key programs, including Phase 2 trial initiations in essential tremor and PTSD. Jazz and its partners also initiated multiple clinical trials to evaluate Zepzelca® together with Tecentriq® in first-line extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and in its current indication in second-line SCLC. We were also pleased to have submitted a Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Rylaze™ for Monday/Wednesday/Friday intramuscular dosing at the end of January, which will be reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Our R&D productivity, which has been strengthened by investment in our organization and the addition of GW programs and expertise, positions us well to deliver at least five additional novel product approvals by the end of the decade, a key component of Vision 2025."

Key Highlights

Commercial and R&D Excellence

Positive early feedback underpins November 2021 launch of Xywav ® for idiopathic hypersomnia

launch of Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia Drove exceptional Xywav adoption in narcolepsy in 2021

adoption in narcolepsy in 2021 Epidiolex/ Epidyolex ® year-over-year revenue growth 1 of 29% underscores blockbuster potential

Epidyolex year-over-year revenue growth of 29% underscores blockbuster potential Rapidly established Zepzelca as the treatment of choice in second-line SCLC

as the treatment of choice in second-line SCLC Rylaze launch progressing well with strong early demand

launch progressing well with strong early demand Significant revenue diversification with 59% of net product sales in 4Q21 from products launched or acquired since 2019

Advanced value-driving pipeline programs with 5 key trials initiated in 2H21

Entering 2022 well-positioned to deliver on Vision 2025

Financial

Growing and durable commercial franchises drove 2021 total revenues of $3.1 billion ; 31% increase compared to 2020

; 31% increase compared to 2020 Significant deleveraging accomplished following GW acquisition:

Net leverage ratio at 4.1x as of December 31, 2021 2



0.8x improvement in 8 months following close of GW transaction



On-track for target of less than 3.5x by the end of 2022

Meaningful top- and bottom-line growth expected with 2022 total revenue guidance of $3.46 to $3 .66 billion

________________________ 1. On a proforma basis 2. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis. Non-GAAP net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information, see " Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Updates

Key Commercial Products

Oxybate (Xywav and Xyrem®):

Net product sales for the combined oxybate business increased 3% to $1,801 .1 million in 2021 and increased 4% to $471 .4 million in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020.

.1 million in 2021 and increased 4% to .4 million in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020. Average active oxybate patients on therapy was approximately 16,200 in 4Q21, an increase of approximately 6% compared to the same period in 2020.

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:

Xywav net product sales were $535.3 million in 2021 and $182.7 million in 4Q21.

net product sales were in 2021 and in 4Q21. There were approximately 6,900 active Xywav patients exiting 4Q21.

patients exiting 4Q21. Xywav has broad patent protection to 2033.

Xywav for Narcolepsy:

In 2021, the Company drove market-leading adoption of Xywav in narcolepsy.

in narcolepsy. There were approximately 6,650 active Xywav patients with narcolepsy exiting 4Q21.

patients with narcolepsy exiting 4Q21. In June 2021 , FDA recognized seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE), through July 2027 , for Xywav and published its summary of clinical superiority findings stating that "Xywav is clinically superior to Xyrem by means of greater safety because Xywav provides a greatly reduced chronic sodium burden compared to Xyrem." Further, FDA stated that "the differences in the sodium content of the two products at the recommended doses will be clinically meaningful in reducing cardiovascular morbidity in a substantial proportion of patients for whom the drug is indicated."

Xywav for Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH):

The Company launched Xywav for IH on November 1, 2021 , with initial launch efforts focused on the approximately 37,000 currently diagnosed patients in the U.S. who are actively seeking healthcare.

for IH on , with initial launch efforts focused on the approximately 37,000 currently diagnosed patients in the U.S. who are actively seeking healthcare. Positive early launch momentum with approximately 250 active Xywav patients with IH exiting 4Q21. Healthcare providers are excited to have a treatment option with positive and compelling clinical trial results that address IH and not just its symptoms.

patients with IH exiting 4Q21. Healthcare providers are excited to have a treatment option with positive and compelling clinical trial results that address IH and not just its symptoms. FDA recognized ODE for IH in January 2022 extending to August 2028 .

Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution:

Xyrem net product sales decreased 27% to $1,265.8 million in 2021 and decreased 34% to $288 .8 million in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020, reflecting the continued strong adoption of Xywav.

Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol):

Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales were $463.6 million in 2021, or $658.3 million on a proforma basis, and $193.8 million in 4Q21. On a proforma basis, these net product sales represent growth of 29% and 35% compared to 2020 and 4Q20 respectively.

net product sales were in 2021, or on a proforma basis, and in 4Q21. On a proforma basis, these net product sales represent growth of 29% and 35% compared to 2020 and 4Q20 respectively. Net product sales in 4Q21 were favorably impacted by approximately $18 million , compared to 3Q21, relating to a temporary increase in specialty pharmacy inventory levels.

, compared to 3Q21, relating to a temporary increase in specialty pharmacy inventory levels. Epidyolex is now commercially available and fully reimbursed in four of the five key European markets: United Kingdom , Germany , Italy and Spain , with an anticipated launch in France in 2022. The Company has made significant progress on its European rollout with launches in Spain , Italy and Switzerland in 3Q21 and Ireland in 1Q22.

is now commercially available and fully reimbursed in four of the five key European markets: , , and , with an anticipated launch in in 2022. The Company has made significant progress on its European rollout with launches in , and in 3Q21 and in 1Q22. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial of Epidiolex for Epilepsy with Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures (EMAS), the fourth target indication for Epidiolex , in 1H22.

for Epilepsy with Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures (EMAS), the fourth target indication for , in 1H22. The Company continues to strengthen the IP durability of Epidiolex. The U.S. FDA Orange Book Listed patent (US 11,207,292) was granted in December 2021 , and extends through 2039. This patent covers the composition of the botanically derived cannabidiol (CBD) preparation used in Epidiolex and the treatment of indicated disorders using that CBD preparation.

Zepzelca (lurbinectedin):

Zepzelca net product sales were $246.8 million in 2021, the first full calendar year on the market following launch in July 2020 , and increased 21% to $64.8 million in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.

net product sales were in 2021, the first full calendar year on the market following launch in , and increased 21% to in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20. The Company is pleased to have established Zepzelca as the treatment of choice in the second-line SCLC setting after only eighteen months on the market.

as the treatment of choice in the second-line SCLC setting after only eighteen months on the market. Zepzelca development program updates:

development program updates: The Company has initiated the Phase 2 basket trial evaluating Zepzelca as monotherapy in select relapsed/refractory solid tumors.

as monotherapy in select relapsed/refractory solid tumors.

Jazz and collaborator F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) have initiated a Phase 3 trial to evaluate first-line use of Zepzelca in combination with Tecentriq ® (atezolizumab), compared to Tecentriq alone, as maintenance therapy, in patients with extensive-stage SCLC after induction chemotherapy. The first patient was enrolled in November 2021 .

in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab), compared to Tecentriq alone, as maintenance therapy, in patients with extensive-stage SCLC after induction chemotherapy. The first patient was enrolled in .

The Company's partner, PharmaMar, initiated a confirmatory trial, LAGOON, in second-line SCLC in December 2021 . If positive, this trial would confirm the benefit of Zepzelca in the treatment of SCLC when patients progress following first-line treatment with a platinum-based regimen.

Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn):

Rylaze net product sales were $85.6 million in 2021 and $65.0 million in 4Q21, following commercial launch on July 15, 2021 . 2021 revenues reflect the strong demand for Rylaze and include initial inventory build.

net product sales were in 2021 and in 4Q21, following commercial launch on . 2021 revenues reflect the strong demand for and include initial inventory build. In January 2022 , the Company completed the submission of an sBLA to FDA seeking approval for a Monday/Wednesday/Friday (M/W/F) intramuscular dosing schedule for Rylaze . The submission will be reviewed under the RTOR program.

, the Company completed the submission of an sBLA to FDA seeking approval for a Monday/Wednesday/Friday (M/W/F) intramuscular dosing schedule for . The submission will be reviewed under the RTOR program. The Company presented initial data, for the first time, from the Phase 2/3 study of Rylaze in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma who developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to a long-acting E. coli –derived asparaginase, at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December 2021 . This data showed that with the proposed M/W/F dosing schedule, patients maintain a clinically meaningful level of nadir serum asparaginase activity through the entire duration of treatment.

in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma who developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to a long-acting –derived asparaginase, at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in . This data showed that with the proposed M/W/F dosing schedule, patients maintain a clinically meaningful level of nadir serum asparaginase activity through the entire duration of treatment. The Company anticipates that data from the current development program will support regulatory filings in Europe in mid-2022, including intravenous (IV) administration, with potential for approval in 2023, as well as a further submission to FDA to support IV administration later this year. The Company is also working with a partner to advance the program for potential submission, approval and launch in Japan .

Key Pipeline Highlights

Nabiximols:

The Company initiated the third Phase 3 nabiximols clinical trial, NCT04984278, in multiple sclerosis (MS)-related spasticity in 3Q21. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a primary endpoint of muscle tone, expected to enroll approximately 190 patients.

The Company anticipates data from its first Phase 3 trial, NCT04657666, in 1H22; positive findings may enable a New Drug Application submission to FDA in 2022. Data from the two additional Phase 3 trials will follow in late 2022 and early 2023.

Suvecaltamide (JZP385):

Suvecaltamide, a highly selective modulator of T-type calcium channels, is in clinical development for the treatment of essential tremor.

The Company initiated a Phase 2b trial in 4Q21 and announced that the first patient was enrolled in December 2021 . Top-line data read-out is anticipated in 1H24.

JZP150:

JZP150, a selective fatty acid amide hydrolase, or FAAH, inhibitor, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Company initiated a Phase 2 trial in 4Q21 and announced that the first patient was enrolled in December 2021 . Top-line data read-out is anticipated in late 2023.

. Top-line data read-out is anticipated in late 2023. The Company received Fast Track Designation for JZP150 development in PTSD from FDA in 4Q21, underscoring the significant unmet medical needs of patients.

Other Products

Sunosi® (solriamfetol):

Sunosi net product sales increased by 104% to $57.9 million in 2021 and increased 71% to $14.9 million in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020.

net product sales increased by 104% to in 2021 and increased 71% to in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020. In 4Q21, U.S. prescriptions increased by 4% compared to 3Q21.

Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection:

Vyxeos net product sales increased 11% to $134.1 million in 2021 and increased 12% to $34 .8 million in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020.

Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide:

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 1% to $197.9 million in 2021 and decreased 23% to $42 .5 million in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020 due to the timing of distributor orders.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenues $ 896,731

$ 665,517

$ 3,094,238

$ 2,363,567 GAAP net income (loss) $ (35,351)

$ 133,414

$ (329,668)

$ 238,616 Adjusted net income1 $ 262,012

$ 228,718

$ 992,824

$ 703,976 GAAP EPS $ (0.57)

$ 2.33

$ (5.52)

$ 4.22 Adjusted EPS1 $ 4.21

$ 4.00

$ 16.23

$ 12.46

_______________________ 1. Commencing in 2020, following consultation with the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company no longer excludes upfront and milestone payments from the Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income, its line item components and non-GAAP adjusted EPS. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

GAAP net income (loss) for 2021 was ($329.7 million), or ($5.52) per diluted share, compared to $238.6 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, for 2020. GAAP net income (loss) for 4Q21 was ($35.4 million), or ($0.57) per diluted share, compared to $133.4 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, for 4Q20.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 2021 was $992.8 million, or $16.23 per diluted share, compared to $704.0 million, or $12.46 per diluted share, for 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 4Q21 was $262.0 million, or $4.21 per diluted share, compared to $228.7 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, for 4Q20.

Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Xyrem $ 288,765

$ 439,266

$ 1,265,830

$ 1,741,758 Xywav 182,654

15,264

535,297

15,264 Total Oxybate 471,419

454,530

1,801,127

1,757,022 Epidiolex/Epidyolex1 193,786

—

463,645

— Sunosi 14,933

8,715

57,914

28,333 Sativex® (nabiximols)1 4,649

—

12,707

— Total Neuroscience 684,787

463,245

2,335,393

1,785,355 Zepzelca 64,836

53,439

246,808

90,380 Rylaze 64,955

—

85,629

— Vyxeos 34,764

30,992

134,060

121,105 Defitelio/defibrotide 42,511

55,455

197,931

195,842 Erwinaze/Erwinase —

56,576

69,382

147,136 Total Oncology 207,066

196,462

733,810

554,463 Other 1,030

1,596

9,798

6,842 Product sales, net 892,883

661,303

3,079,001

2,346,660 Royalties and contract revenues 3,848

4,214

15,237

16,907 Total revenues $ 896,731

$ 665,517

$ 3,094,238

$ 2,363,567

__________________________ 1. Net product sales for Epidiolex/Epidyolex and Sativex are included from the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GW Acquisition) on May 5, 2021.

Total revenues increased 31% in 2021 and 35% in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020.

Products launched or acquired since 2019 comprised 59% of total net product sales in 4Q21.

Neuroscience net product sales in 2021 increased 31% to $2,335.4 million compared to 2020 primarily driven by Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales in 2021 of $463 .6 million, following the GW Acquisition. In 2021, oxybate net product sales increased 3% to $1,801 .1 million led by strong Xywav net product sales of $535 .3 million partially offset by a decrease in Xyrem net product sales as a result of the strong adoption of Xywav by existing Xyrem patients. Neuroscience net product sales in 4Q21 increased 48% to $684 .8 million compared to the same period in 2020 primarily driven by Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales in 4Q21 of $193 .8 million. In 4Q21, oxybate net product sales increased 4% to $471 .4 million.

compared to 2020 primarily driven by net product sales in 2021 of .6 million, following the GW Acquisition. In 2021, oxybate net product sales increased 3% to .1 million led by strong net product sales of .3 million partially offset by a decrease in net product sales as a result of the strong adoption of by existing patients. Neuroscience net product sales in 4Q21 increased 48% to .8 million compared to the same period in 2020 primarily driven by net product sales in 4Q21 of .8 million. In 4Q21, oxybate net product sales increased 4% to .4 million. Oncology net product sales in 2021 increased 32% to $733.8 million compared to 2020 primarily driven by an increase in Zepzelca net product sales of $156.4 million , following launch in the U.S. in July 2020 . Oncology net product sales in 4Q21 increased 5% to $207 .1 million compared to the same period in 2020 primarily driven by an increase in Zepzelca net product sales of $11 .4 million.

Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 136,153

$ 50,157

$ 440,760

$ 148,917 Gross margin 84.8%

92.4%

85.7%

93.7% Selling, general and administrative $ 398,462

$ 247,172

$ 1,451,683

$ 854,233 % of total revenues 44.4%

37.1%

46.9%

36.1% Research and development $ 155,443

$ 91,699

$ 505,748

$ 335,375 % of total revenues 17.3%

13.8%

16.3%

14.2% Acquired in-process research and development $ —

$ 36,000

$ —

$ 251,250 Impairment charge $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 136,139 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (12,467)

$ 10,767

$ 216,116

$ 33,517 Effective tax rate 27.8%

7.4%

N/A (1)

12.2%

____________________ (1) Our effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 on a GAAP basis is not a meaningful metric.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 58,110

$ 48,298

$ 205,401

$ 141,545 Gross margin 93.5%

92.7%

93.3%

94.0% Selling, general and administrative $ 328,656

$ 225,378

$ 1,105,048

$ 769,849 % of total revenues 36.7%

33.9%

35.7%

32.6% Research and development $ 140,101

$ 83,968

$ 451,026

$ 306,133 % of total revenues 15.6%

12.6%

14.6%

13.0% Acquired in-process research and development $ —

$ 36,000

$ —

$ 251,250 Income tax expense $ 37,254

$ 29,968

$ 148,764

$ 146,008 Effective tax rate 12.3%

11.6%

13.0%

17.1%

Operating expenses changed over the prior year periods primarily due to the following:

Cost of product sales increased in 2021 and in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, due to increased net product sales as a result of the GW Acquisition. In addition, acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up expense of $223.1 million in 2021 and $74.4 million in 4Q21 impacted GAAP cost of product sales.

in 2021 and in 4Q21 impacted GAAP cost of product sales. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in 2021 and in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to an increase in compensation-related expenses driven by higher headcount as a result of the GW Acquisition and increased investment to support the Company's recent product launches. SG&A expenses in 2021 and in 4Q21 on a GAAP basis also included transaction and integration related expenses of $229.0 million and $37.8 million related to the GW Acquisition.

and related to the GW Acquisition. Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in 2021 and in 4Q21 compared to the same periods in 2020, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to the addition of costs related to clinical programs for nabiximols, Epidiolex and cannabinoids, an increase in costs related to suvecaltamide (JZP385) and JZP150, an increase in compensation-related expenses due to higher headcount primarily driven by the GW Acquisition and milestone expense of $10.0 million in 4Q21 relating to our asset purchase and collaboration agreements with Redx Pharma.

and cannabinoids, an increase in costs related to suvecaltamide (JZP385) and JZP150, an increase in compensation-related expenses due to higher headcount primarily driven by the GW Acquisition and milestone expense of in 4Q21 relating to our asset purchase and collaboration agreements with Redx Pharma. Acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expense in 2020 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis primarily related to a $200.0 million upfront payment to PharmaMar for the exclusive U.S. commercialization and development rights to Zepzelca and a $35.0 million upfront payment to SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., in the fourth quarter, for a FAAH inhibitor program.

upfront payment to PharmaMar for the exclusive U.S. commercialization and development rights to and a upfront payment to SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., in the fourth quarter, for a FAAH inhibitor program. In 2020, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $136.1 million on a GAAP basis following the Company's decision to stop enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical study of defibrotide for the prevention of veno-occlusive disease due to an Independent Data Monitoring Committee determination that it was highly unlikely that the study would reach its primary endpoint.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $591.4 million, and the outstanding principal balance of the Company's long-term debt was $6.4 billion compared to $6.6 billion as of September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company had undrawn borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility of $500.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company generated $778.5 million of cash from operations. In 4Q21 the Company made another voluntary payment of $251 million on its term loan B.

2022 Financial Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' full year 2022 financial guidance is as follows:

(In millions) Guidance

Revenues $3,460 - $3,660

–Neuroscience (includes potential Xyrem authorized generic royalties) $2,560 - $2,760

–Oncology $840 - $920



(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) GAAP

Non-GAAP Gross margin % 83%

92%1,6 SG&A expenses $1,298 - $1,397

$1,120 - $1,1902,6 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 35% - 40%

31% - 34% R&D expenses $621 - $670

$560 - $6003,6 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 17% - 19%

15% - 17% Effective tax rate (116)% - (32)%

10% - 12%4,6 Net income $10 - $185

$1,130 - $1,2006 Net income per diluted share5 $0.50 - $3.00

$16.00 - $17.006 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations5 72

72

____________________________ 1. Excludes $305-$340 million of amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up, $14-$16 million of share-based compensation expense and $2 million of transaction and integration related expenses relating to the GW Acquisition from estimated GAAP gross margin. 2. Excludes $147-$167 million of share-based compensation expense and $31-$40 million of transaction and integration related expenses relating to the GW acquisition from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 3. Excludes $59-$67 million of share-based compensation expense and $2-$3 million of transaction and integration related expenses relating to the GW Acquisition from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 4. Excludes the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income. 5. We adopted ASU No. 2020-06, "Debt—Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging— Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity", or ASU 2020-06, on January 1, 2022, on a modified retrospective basis. ASU 2020-06 impacted the accounting for our exchangeable senior notes due 2024 and 2026, collectively known as the Exchangeable Senior Notes.

Following the adoption of ASU 2020-06, diluted EPS must be calculated using the if-converted method which assumes full conversion of our Exchangeable Senior Notes. Diluted EPS calculations for 2022 include 9 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to net income of $29 million, on a GAAP basis, and $25 million on a non-GAAP basis, under the "if converted" method.

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance for 2022 reflects dilution of approximately $2.00 post adoption of ASU 2020-06.

As illustrated below, had ASU 2020-06 been adopted in 2021, the impact on adjusted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2021 would have been a reduction of $1.73 to $14.47. There would have been no impact on GAAP net loss per diluted share as it was anti-dilutive.



Year Ended December 31, 2021* (In thousands, except per share amounts) Current

Impact of ASU

2020-06

Post ASU 2020-06 GAAP reported net loss per diluted share $ (5.52)

$ —

$ (5.52) Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 16.23

$ (1.73)

$ 14.50 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations - GAAP 59,694

—

59,694 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations - non-GAAP 61,164

9,044

70,208



*For illustrative purposes only to enable year over year comparison as ASU 2020-06 was adopted on January 1, 2022 on a modified retrospective basis.



6. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Adjusted 2022 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the Company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from GAAP reported net income (loss) (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and impact of the change in the statutory tax rate in the U.K. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A expenses and R&D expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure. The Company also uses a pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio calculated as net adjusted debt (defined as total GAAP debt, after giving effect to the Company's current hedging arrangements for its Euro Term Loan B, net of cash and cash equivalents) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent period of four consecutive completed fiscal quarters. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain other charges and adjustments as detailed in the pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio reconciliation table that follows, and is calculated in accordance with the definition of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as set out in the Company's credit agreement entered into in May 2021 (the Credit Agreement). Investors should note that reconciliations of certain forward-looking or projected non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided because the Company cannot do so without unreasonable efforts due to the unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of comparable GAAP measures and the reconciling items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in the future. Specifically, reconciliations of the components of projected pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio to their most comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because the quantification of projected GAAP total debt and the reconciling items between projected non-GAAP net adjusted debt and projected GAAP total debt cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. Such unavailable information could be significant such that actual GAAP total debt net of cash and cash equivalents would vary significantly from projected non-GAAP net adjusted debt used to calculate projected pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio.

The Company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts and that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the Company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, to identify operating trends in the Company's business and to understand the Company's ability to delever. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the Company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the Company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles in the reconciliation tables that follow. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the Company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. For example, commencing in 2020, the Company no longer excludes upfront and milestone payments from the Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income, its line item components and non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share. Likewise, the Company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to: the Company's growth prospects and future financial and operating results, including the Company's 2022 financial guidance and the Company's expectations related thereto; the Company's expectation of sustainable growth and enhanced value as part of its Vision 2025; growing and diversifying the Company's revenue, investing in its pipeline of novel therapies, and delivering innovative therapies for patients; the Company's expectation of delivering at least five additional novel product approvals by the end of the decade; the Company's ability to realize the commercial potential of its products, including the blockbuster potential of Epidiolex; the Company's views and expectations relating to its patent portfolio, including with respect to expected patent protection; planned or anticipated clinical trial events, including with respect to initiations, enrollment and data read-outs, and the anticipated timing thereof; the Company's clinical trials confirming clinical benefit or enabling regulatory submissions; planned or anticipated regulatory submissions and filings, including for nabiximols and Rylaze, and the anticipated timing thereof; potential regulatory approvals, including for Rylaze; the anticipated launch of Epidyolex in France in 2022; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from the Company's oxybate products, Zepzelca and other key marketed products; effectively launching and commercializing the Company's other products and product candidates; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement for the Company's products; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the Company's current and/or planned regulatory submissions may not be submitted, accepted or approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that the Company's sBLA seeking approval for a revised dosing label for Rylaze may not be approved by FDA in a timely manner or at all; the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating or completing clinical trials and assessing patients such as those being experienced, and expected to continue to be experienced, by the Company as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's failure to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals, including the failure to realize the blockbuster potential of Epidiolex and the risk that the legacy GW Pharmaceuticals business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic, financial, and healthcare system disruptions and the current and potential future negative impacts to the Company's business operations and financial results; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility; protecting and enhancing the Company's intellectual property rights and the Company's commercial success being dependent upon the Company obtaining, maintaining and defending intellectual property protection for its products and product candidates; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the Company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements, including those governing the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances; government investigations, legal proceedings and other actions; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired product candidates, products and businesses; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its collaborations and license agreements with third parties; the sufficiency of the Company's cash flows and capital resources to fund its debt service obligations, de-lever and meet its stated leverage targets; the Company's ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax, accounting and other provisions and estimates; the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company's ordinary shares could decline; the Company's ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax and other provisions and estimates; the Company's ability to meet its projected long-term goals and objectives, including as part of Vision 2025, in the time periods that the Company anticipates, or at all, and the inherent uncertainty and significant judgments and assumptions underlying the Company's long-term goals and objectives; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and future filings and reports by the Company, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 892,883

$ 661,303

$ 3,079,001

$ 2,346,660 Royalties and contract revenues 3,848

4,214

15,237

16,907 Total revenues 896,731

665,517

3,094,238

2,363,567 Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of

acquired developed technologies) 136,153

50,157

440,760

148,917 Selling, general and administrative 398,462

247,172

1,451,683

854,233 Research and development 155,443

91,699

505,748

335,375 Intangible asset amortization 157,293

67,075

525,769

259,580 Acquired in-process research and development —

36,000

—

251,250 Impairment charge —

—

—

136,139 Total operating expenses 847,351

492,103

2,923,960

1,985,494 Income from operations 49,380

173,414

170,278

378,073 Interest expense, net (88,598)

(27,573)

(278,766)

(99,707) Foreign exchange loss (5,612)

(1,036)

(4,350)

(3,271) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) and

equity in loss of investees (44,830)

144,805

(112,838)

275,095 Income tax expense (benefit) (12,467)

10,767

216,116

33,517 Equity in loss of investees 2,988

624

714

2,962 Net income (loss) $ (35,351)

$ 133,414

$ (329,668)

$ 238,616















Net income (loss) per ordinary share:













Basic $ (0.57)

$ 2.39

$ (5.52)

$ 4.28 Diluted $ (0.57)

$ 2.33

$ (5.52)

$ 4.22 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share

calculations - basic 61,503

55,935

59,694

55,712 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share

calculations - diluted 61,503

57,174

59,694

56,517

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC PRO FORMA NET PRODUCT SALES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following unaudited pro forma information represents the net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020, as if the GW Acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2020:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Xyrem $ 288,765

$ 439,266

$ 1,265,830

$ 1,741,758 Xywav 182,654

15,264

535,297

15,264 Total Oxybate 471,419

454,530

1,801,127

1,757,022 Epidiolex/Epidyolex 193,786

144,075

658,294

510,503 Sunosi 14,933

8,715

57,914

28,333 Sativex® (nabiximols) 4,649

4,146

18,474

16,328 Total Neuroscience 684,787

611,466

2,535,809

2,312,186 Zepzelca 64,836

53,439

246,808

90,380 Rylaze 64,955

—

85,629

— Vyxeos 34,764

30,992

134,060

121,105 Defitelio/defibrotide 42,511

55,455

197,931

195,842 Erwinaze/Erwinase —

56,576

69,382

147,136 Total Oncology 207,066

196,462

733,810

554,463 Other 1,030

1,595

9,798

6,841 Product sales, net $ 892,883

$ 809,523

$ 3,279,417

$ 2,873,490

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 591,448

$ 1,057,769 Investments —

1,075,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 563,360

396,490 Inventories 1,072,721

95,396 Prepaid expenses 131,413

62,422 Other current assets 252,392

152,491 Total current assets 2,611,334

2,839,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 256,837

127,935 Operating lease assets 86,586

129,169 Intangible assets, net 7,152,328

2,195,051 Goodwill 1,827,609

958,303 Deferred tax assets, net 311,103

254,916 Deferred financing costs 12,029

5,238 Other non-current assets 40,813

25,721 Total assets $ 12,298,639

$ 6,535,901 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 100,298

$ 26,945 Accrued liabilities 666,304

352,732 Current portion of long-term debt 31,000

246,322 Income taxes payable 9,608

25,200 Deferred revenue 2,093

2,546 Total current liabilities 809,303

653,745 Deferred revenue, non-current 463

2,315 Long-term debt, less current portion 6,018,943

1,848,516 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 87,200

140,035 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,300,541

130,397 Other non-current liabilities 116,998

101,148 Total shareholders' equity 3,965,191

3,659,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,298,639

$ 6,535,901

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 778,507

$ 899,648 Net cash used in investing activities (5,212,143)

(1,007,670) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,970,522

528,073 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,207)

374 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (466,321)

$ 420,425

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP reported net income (loss) $ (35,351)

$ 133,414

$ (329,668)

$ 238,616 Intangible asset amortization 157,293

67,075

525,769

259,580 Share-based compensation expense 46,490

31,384

169,921

120,998 Transaction and integration related expenses1 42,253

—

243,710

— Non-cash interest expense2 26,600

16,046

92,655

61,134 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 74,448

—

223,085

— Impairment charge3 —

—

—

136,139 Income tax effect of above adjustments (58,214)

(19,201)

(192,521)

(112,491) Impact of U.K. tax rate change4 8,493

—

259,873

— Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 262,012

$ 228,718

$ 992,824

$ 703,976















GAAP reported net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.57)

$ 2.33

$ (5.52)

$ 4.22 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.21

$ 4.00

$ 16.23

$ 12.46 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per

share calculations - GAAP 61,503

57,174

59,694

56,517 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per

share calculations - non-GAAP 62,218

57,174

61,164

56,517

________________________________________________ Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items: 1. Transaction and integration expenses related to the GW Acquisition. 2. Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs. 3. Impairment charge related to the Company's decision to stop enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial of defibrotide for the prevention of veno-occlusive disease. 4. Expense arising on the remeasurement of the Company's U.K. net deferred tax liability, which arose primarily in relation to the GW Acquisition, due to a change in the statutory tax rate in the U.K. following enactment of the UK Finance Act 2021.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2021

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling, general

and

administrative

Research and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Interest

expense, net

Income tax

provision

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 136,153

84.8%

$ 398,462

$ 155,443

$ 157,293

$ 88,598

$ (12,467)

27.8% Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —

—

—

—

(157,293)

—

—

— Share-based compensation

expense (3,260)

0.4

(32,029)

(11,201)

—

—

—

— Transaction and integration

related expenses (335)

—

(37,777)

(4,141)

—

—

—

— Non-cash interest expense —

—

—

—

—

(26,600)

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-up (74,448)

8.3

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of above

adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

58,214

(18.0) Impact of U.K. tax rate change —

—

—

—

—

—

(8,493)

2.5 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (78,043)

8.7

(69,806)

(15,342)

(157,293)

(26,600)

49,721

(15.5) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 58,110

93.5%

$ 328,656

$ 140,101

$ —

$ 61,998

$ 37,254

12.3%



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling, general

and

administrative

Research and

development

Intangible asset

amortization

Interest

expense, net

Income tax

provision

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 50,157

92.4%

$ 247,172

$ 91,699

$ 67,075

$ 27,573

$ 10,767

7.4% Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —

—

—

—

(67,075)

—

—

— Share-based compensation

expense (1,859)

0.3

(21,794)

(7,731)

—

—

—

— Non-cash interest expense —

—

—

—

—

(16,046)

—

— Income tax effect of above

adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

19,201

4.2 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (1,859)

0.3

(21,794)

(7,731)

(67,075)

(16,046)

19,201

4.2 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 48,298

92.7%

$ 225,378

$ 83,968

$ —

$ 11,527

$ 29,968

11.6%

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31, 2021

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling, general

and

administrative

Research and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Interest

expense, net

Income tax

provision

Effective tax

rate GAAP Reported $ 440,760

85.7%

$ 1,451,683

$ 505,748

$ 525,769

$ 278,766

$ 216,116

N/A (1) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —

—

—

—

(525,769)

—

—

— Share-based compensation

expense (10,591)

0.3

(117,673)

(41,657)

—

—

—

— Transaction and integration

related expenses (1,683)

0.1

(228,962)

(13,065)

—

—

—

— Non-cash interest expense —

—

—

—

—

(92,655)

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-up (223,085)

7.2

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of above

adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

192,521

N/A (1) Impact of U.K. tax rate change —

—

—

—

—

—

(259,873)

N/A (1) Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (235,359)

7.6

(346,635)

(54,722)

(525,769)

(92,655)

(67,352)

N/A (1) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 205,401

93.3%

$ 1,105,048

$ 451,026

$ —

$ 186,111

$ 148,764

13.0%

__________________________ (1) Due to the impact of the U.K tax change, the GAAP effective tax rate is not a meaningful metric.



Year ended December 31, 2020

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling, general

and

administrative

Research

and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Impairment

charge

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

provision

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 148,917

93.7%

$ 854,233

$ 335,375

$ 259,580

$ 136,139

$ 99,707

$ 33,517

12.2% Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization —

—

—

—

(259,580)

—

—

—

— Share-based compensation

expense (7,372)

0.3

(84,384)

(29,242)

—

—

—

—

— Impairment charge —

—

—

—

—

(136,139)

—

—

— Non-cash interest expense —

—

—

—

—

—

(61,134)

—

— Income tax effect of above

adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

112,491

4.9 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (7,372)

0.3

(84,384)

(29,242)

(259,580)

(136,139)

(61,134)

112,491

4.9 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 141,545

94.0%

$ 769,849

$ 306,133

$ —

$ —

$ 38,573

$ 146,008

17.1%

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA GAAP NET LOSS TO PRO FORMA NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA NON-GAAP NET LEVERAGE RATIO (In thousands, except ratio) (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's pro forma GAAP net loss to pro forma non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (calculated in accordance with the Credit Agreement) for the last twelve months, or LTM, ended December 31, 2021 and the calculation of the Company's pro forma non-GAAP net leverage ratio:



LTM Ended December 31, 2021 Pro forma GAAP net loss2 $ (518,254) Interest expense, net 278,990 Income tax expense 214,976 Depreciation and amortization 557,644 Pro forma non-GAAP EBITDA 533,356 Transaction and integration related expenses 420,884 Share-based compensation expense 189,632 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 223,085 Expected cost synergies3 45,000 Upfront and milestone payments 15,000 Other (2,657) Pro forma non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1,424,300





At December 31, 2021 Calculation of Net Debt:

Total GAAP debt $ 6,395,458 Impact of current hedging arrangements on Euro Term Loan B 15,052 Total Adjusted Debt4 6,410,510 Cash and cash equivalents (591,448) Net Debt $ 5,819,062



Calculation of Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Leverage Ratio:

Pro forma non-GAAP Net Leverage Ratio 4.1

____________________________________ 1. Pro forma non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in accordance with the definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as set out in the Credit Agreement. 2. Pro forma net loss is derived from the GAAP financial statements of the Company and GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the LTM ended December 31, 2021. 3. The Company expects to implement initiatives to achieve at least $45 million in annual run-rate cost synergies following the GW Acquisition. 4. Total Adjusted Debt, reflects the impact of the Company's current hedging arrangements on the Euro term loan B, in accordance with the Credit Agreement.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2022 NET INCOME GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

GAAP net income $10 - $185 Intangible asset amortization 620 - 660 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 305 - 340 Share-based compensation expense 220 - 250 Transaction and integration related expenses 35 - 45 Non-cash interest expense 45 - 55 Income tax effect of above adjustments (210) - (230) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $1,130 - $1,200



GAAP net income per diluted share $0.50 - $3.00 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $16.00 - $17.001



Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - GAAP and Non-GAAP 721



1 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance for 2022 reflects dilution of approximately $2.00 post adoption of ASU 2020-06.

