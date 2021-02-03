Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Acquire GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Creating an Innovative, High-Growth, Global Biopharma Leader

DUBLIN and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH) today announced the companies have entered into a definitive agreement for Jazz to acquire GW for $220.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares, for a total consideration of $7.2 billion, or $6.7 billion net of GW cash. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Upon close of the transaction, the combined company will be a leader in neuroscience with a global commercial and operational footprint well positioned to maximize the value of its diversified portfolio.

GW is a global leader in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel, regulatory approved therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform to address a broad range of diseases. The company's lead product, Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) oral solution, is approved in patients one-year and older for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Dravet Syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), all of which are rare diseases characterized by severe early-onset epilepsy. Epidiolex was the first plant-derived cannabinoid medicine ever approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product has also been approved, under the tradename Epidyolex®, by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in patients two years of age and older for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS and Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam and is under EMA review for the treatment of seizures associated with TSC. In addition to the approved indications for Epidiolex, there are considerable opportunities to pursue other indications within the epilepsy field, including other treatment-resistant epilepsies where significant unmet needs of patients exist.

Beyond Epidiolex, GW has a scientific platform and deep innovative pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates, as well as highly specialized manufacturing expertise, developed over two decades of pioneering and building leadership in cannabinoid science. This pipeline includes nabiximols, for which the company is in Phase 3 trials to seek FDA approval for treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as earlier-stage cannabinoid product candidates for autism and schizophrenia.

"Jazz is proud of our leadership position in sleep medicines and rapidly growing oncology business. We are excited to add GW's industry-leading cannabinoid platform, innovative pipeline and products, which will strengthen and broaden our neuroscience portfolio, further diversify our revenue and drive sustainable, long-term value creation opportunities," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are joining two teams that share a passion for, and track record of, developing differentiated therapies that advance science and transform the lives of patients. This will help facilitate a successful integration and bring added capabilities to Jazz. Given the strength of our balance sheet and the meaningful financial drivers of the transaction, we are confident in the value we can deliver to both companies' shareholders and patients. We look forward to welcoming the GW team to Jazz to build an even stronger company."

"Over the last two decades, GW has built an unparalleled global leadership position in cannabinoid science, including the successful launch of Epidiolex, a breakthrough product within the field of epilepsy, and a diverse and robust neuroscience pipeline. We believe that Jazz is an ideal growth partner that is committed to supporting our commercial efforts, as well as ongoing clinical and research programs," said Justin Gover, CEO of GW Pharmaceuticals. "We have a shared vision of developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address significant unmet needs in neuroscience and an approach of putting patients first. Together, we will have an opportunity to reach and impact more patients through a broader portfolio of neuroscience-focused therapies than ever before."

Creates an Innovative, High-Growth, Global Biopharma Leader with Financial Strength

GW has rapidly scaled Epidiolex , achieving approximately $510 million in annual sales within two years of launch and broad access to date, with more than 97% of U.S. lives covered 1 . Epidiolex addresses significant unmet needs in the field of epilepsy and offers the potential for a substantial improvement in outcomes for patients who were previously drug resistant. The combined company will create a neuroscience leader with a global franchise and complementary therapeutic expertise, to maximize the value of Xywav TM (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution, Epidiolex , and other neuroscience products.





Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of GW ADSs, which each represent 12 GW ordinary shares, will be entitled to receive $220.00 for each GW ADS, of which $200.00 will be paid in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. This represents a premium of approximately 50 percent over GW's closing stock price on February 2, 2021, of $146.25 and 60 percent over GW's 30-day volume weighted average price of $137.17.

The number of Jazz ordinary shares to be issued to the holders of GW ADSs will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Jazz's ordinary shares over a 15 trading day period preceding the closing date of the transaction, subject to limitations on the maximum and minimum number of Jazz ordinary shares issuable per GW ADS based on a price range of $139.72 to $170.76 per Jazz ordinary share. Holders of GW ordinary shares that are not in ADS form will be entitled to receive the foregoing consideration divided by 12 per ordinary share.

The cash portion of the transaction consideration is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and debt financing. Jazz has obtained fully committed debt financing from BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. The financing includes a meaningful portion of pre-payable debt, in line with Jazz's commitment to rapid deleveraging.

Closing Conditions

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, and is subject to the approval of GW shareholders, sanction by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases — often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company's lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in clinical trials for autism and schizophrenia.

