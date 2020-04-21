Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2020

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2020 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after the close of the financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast immediately following the announcement at 4:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. IST to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

Audio webcast/conference call:

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924

International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056

Passcode: 3491256

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 12, 2020 and accessible through one of the following telephone numbers, using the passcode below:

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056

Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406

Passcode: 3491256

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

