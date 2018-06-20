JazzHR and Collage Announce Strategic Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a partnership with Collage, an all-in-one platform for HR, benefits, and payroll management. This partnership will provide a full scope of tools to support the employee lifecycle, users of both solutions will save both time and money, while improving their quality of hire.

JazzHR's applicant tracking system simplifies and standardizes all aspects of the recruiting process – from candidate sourcing to offer letters and everything in between. JazzHR's platform includes job postings and syndication, applicant tracking, interview and assessment tools, Offer Management & electronic document & eSignatures, and reporting and compliance so that businesses may fully optimize their recruiting process results.

Collage provides an all-in-one people management platform that streamlines everything from onboarding, to time off requests, as well as payroll and benefits management. By offering a platform that encompasses multiple HR needs into one system, Collage is able to offer growing organizations the technology they need to streamline mundane activities, improve complicated tasks, and stay organized.

"Providing Canadian SMB employers with a best-in-class recruiting solution represents a new market opportunity for JazzHR. We are thrilled to welcome Collage as a partner," says Peter Lamson, CEO of JazzHR. "JazzHR is focused on making SMB recruiting powerful, affordable, and results driven. . Our partnership with Collage helps us to extend that approach throughout the HR lifecycle by simplifying and automating a full suite of tasks for HR professionals."

"With the increased focus on providing a great candidate and employee experience, our integration with JazzHR made perfect sense", says Elijah Moore, CEO of Collage. "We're now able to offer a complete end-to-end solution to our customers, allowing them to source the right talent, faster, and keep them employed longer."

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

About Collage

Collage is an all-in-one software platform for simplifying HR, payroll, and benefits administration. Collage provides a paperless, automated, and compliant system for the tedious but important tasks required to onboard and manage employees, including employee record keeping, time off management, performance reviews, payroll and online benefits enrolments. Collage also makes it easier for HR and group benefits advisors to sync benefits data directly with carriers, streamlining plan changes, enrolments and terminations. To learn more about our HR, payroll, and benefits solutions, go to www.collage.co

