JazzHR Joins ADP Marketplace to Simplify and Reduce Cost of Hire for Small- and Mid-Sized Companies

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, one of the leading recruiting solutions providers for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a key integration with ADP®, a leader in global human capital management solutions, that empowers employers to optimize the entire hiring process to save time, make the best hires, and cut recruiting costs. The turnkey integration is available exclusively on ADP Marketplace, the HCM industry's first digital HR storefront designed to help employers create an HR ecosystem for their company using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners like JazzHR. Now companies of all sizes can extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

Available for RUN Powered by ADP®, ADP Workforce Now®, and ADP TotalSource® clients, the seamless integration is a significant productivity enhancement for mutual clients, saving time and eliminating costly manual entry and data errors.

"It's never been more challenging to find the right talent efficiently, and no one feels that burden more than small and mid-sized businesses. We're constantly looking for ways to bring value to our customers, and this partnership gives SMBs a greater opportunity to find the right candidate without using excessive resources," said Peter Lamson, CEO at JazzHR. "We're truly excited to help deliver a best-of-breed recruiting solution that extends the value of and benefits of ADP's workforce solutions."

The integration is designed to help ADP clients save time and effort by streamlining recruiting workflows. Businesses can automatically send newly hired employee data from JazzHR directly into ADP, allowing for a faster, more accurate and secure transition from hire to employee all from within one system. Clients leveraging the integration will also benefit from a single sign-on solution for direct access from their ADP account to JazzHR, as well as unified billing.

"The integration between ADP and JazzHR is an example of how ADP is helping clients build the right HCM ecosystem to meet their biggest business needs," said Craig Cohen, General Manager, ADP Marketplace. "Our mutual clients can find and hire top talent at a much faster pace, helping to meet their recruiting goals."

For more information about JazzHR solutions visit JazzHR on ADP marketplace or http://www.jazzhr.com, email hello@jazzhr.com, or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process. Learn more on ADP Marketplace.

