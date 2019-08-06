JazzHR Releases Texting Functionality To Boost Candidate Engagement And Speed Time To Hire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a product enhancement designed to accelerate time-to-hire by allowing recruiters and hiring managers to interact with candidates via text message.

Amid a tight labor market, HR professionals face increasing pressure to quickly connect with top talent or risk losing them to other employers. JazzHR's new candidate texting functionality arms recruiters and hiring managers with a competitive edge, empowering them to communicate, share updates and reminders with candidates via their most-used form of communication. Complemented by recent enhancements to JazzHR's interview scheduling tools, this launch further enhances the candidate experience for more sustained engagement and faster response times.

"JazzHR continues to streamline the recruiting process by making it easier than ever to reach candidates at any stage in the funnel," says JazzHR's Vice President of Product & Engineering, Harry Karatassos. "Being able to text a candidate saves time and prompts a faster response, accelerating employers' time to hire."

JazzHR's release of Candidate Texting helps recruiters to find the right hire more quickly by:

Increasing engagement: Boost candidate interest and responsiveness throughout the recruiting process with real-time text conversations.

Boost candidate interest and responsiveness throughout the recruiting process with real-time text conversations. Speeding time-to-hire: Move candidates through your recruiting funnel more quickly by sending follow-ups, interview reminders and proactive outreach via text.

Move candidates through your recruiting funnel more quickly by sending follow-ups, interview reminders and proactive outreach via text. Standing out in a crowded job market: Stay top of mind by reaching mobile-centric candidates on their phones, where they're most accessible.

To start modernizing your recruiting with JazzHR's Candidate Texting, request more information, email hello@jazzhr.com or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com .

SOURCE JazzHR

Related Links

http://www.jazzhr.com

