JBC Technologies Launches New Face Shield Product Line

The company, which has been making face shields since early in the pandemic, took the feedback received from multiple end users and re-engineered their base design for improved aesthetics and comfort. The new adult shields feature anti-fog, anti-static 7mil PET plastic, removable plastic film to protect the shields from scratching before use, a sturdy riveted construction, a more comfortable medical grade brow foam, and an attractive geometric design on the brow which adds to the overall aesthetic. They have been tested in a third party lab and meet the requirements of ANSI/ISEA Z87.1-2015 for standard (non-impact) rated face shields and also provide protection against droplet and splash hazard.

"Our initial goal to address the worldwide PPE shortage was to get face shields to the people that needed them as fast as possible," said JBC President, Brad Patt. "To accomplish this objective, we relied on an open-source design made available by the University of Wisconsin Madison's Badger Shield project. While the shields were functional and used readily available products produced in the USA, they relied on a staple to affix the headband to the shield and the foam was not comfortable for extended wear. We knew we could do better."

During the re-design phase, it became apparent that there was also demand for face shields designed for smaller faces, but with the same high quality features as the adult version. JBC's youth sized shields are not only smaller than the adult shields, they are also made with kids in mind. Rather than the standard geometric pattern used on the Adult Tech-SHIELD, they feature a customizable white headband that kids can decorate to fit their own unique style.

"We chose the write-on headband because it was different than what was out there in the market place. We felt that by giving kids a blank canvas to work with, they could express their own personality. With younger kids, in particular, we felt that by giving them a way to design their own shield, they'd be more vested in it, and prouder to wear it," said Sara Baylor Kaiser, Account Manager.

Response to the new design has been positive.

In addition to use in medical, dental, and manufacturing settings, JBC's Tech-SHIELDS are ideal for use in salons, restaurants, and other service professions and in schools where permitted by state law. For more information, please visit: https://www.jbc-tech.com/covid-19-response/face-shield-manufacturing/.

JBC Technologies (jbc-tech.com) is FDA Registered and ISO 9001: 2015 Certified and has over 30 years of experience converting flexible materials into custom parts.

