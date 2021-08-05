JBS Auctions Uses Pre-AuctionTime and AuctionTime to Meet SFI JV's Equipment Disposal Goals

Sandhills Global is the company behind AuctionTime , Machinery Trader , Truck Paper , TractorHouse , and many other industry-leading brands worldwide. Through Sandhills' Contractor Program, auctioneers such as JBS provide contractors with a simplified yet flexible multichannel liquidation plan to fit a specific project, the project's unique set of assets, a certain disposal timeline, and the contractor's goals.

For SFI, JBS Auctions leveraged Sandhills' Pre-AuctionTime, which delivers exposure to both retail and wholesale markets to get a premium return prior to auction, and was able to sell a substantial portion of the machines for top dollar. "SFI gave us the ability to utilize the Pre-AuctionTime process for all of their equipment, and we were able to sell over $200,000 worth of equipment before having it cascade into AuctionTime," says Chance Salutregui of JBS Auctions.

"JBS Auctions brought great results and has the seller's interest in mind," says SFI JV Equipment Manager Rusty Lutz. "They do a great job fielding the phone calls, and in turn gave me a lot of my time back. It was a true 'one-stop-shop' experience."

The remaining equipment was marketed across two AuctionTime dates, receiving simultaneous exposure on Sandhills' trade sites. Winning AuctionTime bidders hailed from 11 states, spanning all the way from California to West Virginia. Speaking to the benefits of the weekly online-only auction platform, Lutz says, "AuctionTime is quick, easy, and professional." Pictured are some highlights from JBS Auctions' Pre-AuctionTime sales.

Sell with AuctionTime.com

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Tree & Landscape Equipment Trader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

