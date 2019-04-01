JBS USA Lux S.A. Announces Offering Of Senior Notes

GREELEY, Colo., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA") today announced that it has commenced a private offering of $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). JBS USA, JBS USA Food Company and JBS USA Finance, Inc. will be Co-Issuers of the Notes. JBS S.A., certain other indirect parent companies of JBS USA and each of JBS USA's wholly-owned U.S. restricted subsidiaries that guarantee JBS USA's term loans will guarantee the Notes.

JBS USA Food Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes, together with cash on hand, if necessary, to pay the tender price of any 7.250% Senior Notes due 2021 issued by the Co-Issuers (the "2021 Notes") tendered in connection with an offer to purchase and consent solicitation that JBS USA Food Company has announced separately today.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the Notes or the 2021 Notes. Any offer to purchase the 2021 Notes will be made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a separate offer to purchase and consent solicitation that will be directed to holders of the 2021 Notes. There shall not be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to "qualified institutional buyers" under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our perspectives and expectations, are forward looking statements. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, when related to JBS USA and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic, market, industry and operational factors. Any changes to these assumptions or factors may lead to practical results different from current expectations. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made and JBS USA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading processor of beef and pork in the United States, the number one processor of beef in Australia in terms of daily slaughtering capacity, and the number two processor of chicken in the U.S. and U.K. through its subsidiary, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. JBS USA processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, processed and value-added beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products for sale to customers in the United States and international markets. In addition to the U.S. and Australia, JBS USA has processing facilities in Canada (beef), Europe (chicken) and Mexico (chicken). JBS USA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of JBS S.A., the world's largest animal protein producer.

