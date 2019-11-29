JC Llamas vs Mike Richman 2 set for Valor BK 2 on January 11

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Shamrock, the World's Most Dangerous Man and co-founder of Valor Bare Knuckle Inc. (VBK™), announced today that the promotion will be visiting Kissimmee, Florida for the first time on Saturday, January 11 to host VBK 2. An exciting rematch between JC Llamas and Mike Richman will be on the card.

"I can't wait to see Llamas and Richman," said Ken Shamrock Co-founder of Valor Bare Knuckle Inc. (VBK™). "No more excuses, put up or shut up."

Ken Shamrock, the World's Most Dangerous Man and co-founder of Valor Bare Knuckle Inc. (VBK™), announced today that the promotion will be visiting Kissimmee, Florida for the first time on Saturday, January 11 to host VBK 2. An exciting rematch between JC Llamas and Mike Richman will be on the card. Ken Shamrock, the World's Most Dangerous Man and co-founder of Valor Bare Knuckle Inc. (VBK™), announced today that the promotion will be visiting Kissimmee, Florida for the first time on Saturday, January 11 to host VBK 2. An exciting rematch between JC Llamas and Mike Richman will be on the card.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for information where you can purchase your tickets for Valor Bare Knuckle (VBK) 2. This event will take place on Saturday, January 11th at Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida. This event will be available live via on pay-per-view at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on iNDEMAND, DIRECTV, DISH, VUBIQUITY in the United States, as well as Bell TV, Shaw Communications, Rogers and SaskTel in Canada, and the FITE.TV digital platform for a suggested retail price of $29.95. (taxes and fees may apply).

The 34-year-old JC "The Leg Lock Monster" Llamas (9-7 MMA, 0-1, NC Bare-Knuckle Fighting, 1-0 Pro Boxing) made his bare-knuckle debut when he took on legend Chris Lytle and lost via unanimous decision. He made his return to bare-knuckle fighting and took on Mike Richman at VBK 1. This fight was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt.

"It would be impossible to stop this dream." JC Llamas said, "I will be the first Light Heavy Weight Valor Bare Knuckle Champion."

The 34-year-old Mike Richman (18-8 MMA, NC Bare-Knuckle Fighting, 2-0 Pro Boxing) became a professional mixed martial artist back in 2008. Richman has competed for Bellator MMA, Legacy Fighting Championship and also competing on The Ultimate Fighter: Team GSP vs. Team Koscheck.

Mike Richman states regarding Llamas: "He knows the truth, I know the truth and everyone that saw the fight knows the truth. He's not getting away with any bullshit this time. I'm going to walk through his pillows for hands and destroy him."

As previously announced in the main event, VBK Heavyweight Champion Mark "The Hand Of" Godbeer fighting out of Bridgwater, Somerset, England, will defend his title against Lavar "Big" Johnson fighting out of Fresno, California.

Shamrock is a UFC® Hall of Famer and a four-time heavyweight world champion fighter and a WWE® Superstar and international wrestling legend. He is the UFC Superfight heavyweight champion, King of Pancrase champion, NWA/TNA champion, and the WWE IC champion.

Shamrock's passion for fighting and his love for competition ultimately led to his decision to launch Valor Bare Knuckle Inc. The promotion was officially announced on July 10, 2019. Through Valor Bare Knuckle, Shamrock intends to give his fighters more exposure than they have ever experienced and fans more authenticity and access than they have ever seen.

For more information about Valor BK please visit www.valorbk.com and www.facebook.com/pg/valorbk and follow at @ValorBK on Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Jen Wenk,

3072228051

230112@email4pr.com

SOURCE Valor Bare Knuckle, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valorbk.com

