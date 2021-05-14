JC Rodríguez's New Book Selección De Cuentos Cortos Para Niños, A Collection Of Heartwarming Poems Filled With Evoking Life Lessons For Children To Ponder

Rodríguez said this about his book: "In this selection of short stories for children, the author has wanted to captivate the smallest of the house—those restless elves who make life so joyful and who, when dreaming, gently ask us to tell them a story. Well, this selection of fantastic stories will make children's imaginations fly through wonderful worlds, full of the most varied characters from fairy tales, princesses, and animals that speak and make up the heroes of this selection of stories that teach children the gratifying effect of doing good among people and the nature that surrounds us."

Published by Page Publishing, JC Rodríguez's new book Selección de Cuentos Cortos Para Niños instills powerful and thought-provoking virtues that will guide children as they mature in wisdom and grace.

Consumers who wish to be aided by this book's effective stories brimming with genuine wisdom can purchase Selección de Cuentos Cortos Para Niños in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

