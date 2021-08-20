JCET 1H 2021 Net Profit Jumps 261%, Earnings Surpass FY 2020 Mark

Aug 20, 2021

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 7.11 billion, an increase of 13.4% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.68 billion cash from operations, an increase of 67.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.92 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.76 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.94 billion, a record high second quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.54, as compared to RMB 0.15 in Q2 2020.

1H 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 13.82 billion, an increase of 15.4% year on year.
  • Generated RMB 2.88 billion cash from operations, an increase of 33.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.48 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was RMB 1.40 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 1.32 billion, an increase of 261.0% year on year，a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.78, as compared to RMB 0.23 in 1H 2020.
  • Successfully completed private placement of RMB 5 billion in April 2021.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first half year of 2021. According to the financial report, in 1H 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 13.82 billion and net profit of RMB 1.32 billion, which achieved 15.4% and 261.0% year on year growth respectively.

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "Thanks to the solid execution of our team and strong customer demand, JCET delivered another record setting quarter in 2021 with gross margin expanding 260 basis points year on year in Q2. With strong operating cash generation and robust free cash flow, we further strengthened our balance sheet."

Along with a strong financial performance, JCET had many additional key accomplishments in Q2 2021. In April, JCET established the "Design Service Business Center" and "Automotive Electronics Business Center" to strengthen efficient interaction and synergistic development with the industry ecosystem and provide seamless and efficient full lifecycle technical service support to customers. JCET completed a private placement raising approximately RMB 5 billion to enhance capabilities in SiP, QFN, BGA and other finished chip manufacturing solutions to better meet the needs of 5G communication devices, big data, automotive electronics and other market applications. And in June, JCET completed the acquisition of Analog Devices Inc.'s Singapore test facility that enabled the continued expansion of JCET test business in Singapore and the rapid and steady advancement of its global business strategies.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The dynamic and innovative applications in the post-Moore era have driven the rapid upgrade of advanced packaging and backend chipset manufacturing solutions, and this gives JCET great opportunities for growth. In recent years, JCET has been partnering with our global customers, continuously increasing investment in advanced technologies, and strengthening our professional and international management and production operation systems, resulting in record revenue and net profit in the first half of 2021. In the future, we will continue to invest in R&D of advanced technology solutions, optimize operational capabilities, strengthen our professional team, and implement a talent incentive mechanism under the guidance and support of the Board of Directors, to lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development of JCET."

About JCET:

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)



RMB in millions















As of






Jun 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets







  Currency funds




3,381

2,235

  Financial assets held for trading




1,955

5

  Derivative financial assets




0

8

  Accounts receivable




3,661

3,846

  Receivables financing




73

41

  Prepayments




244

158

  Other receivables




30

41

  Inventories




2,919

2,946

  Other current assets




108

149

Total current assets




12,371

9,429

Non-current assets







  Long-term receivables




40

42

  Long-term equity investments




769

949

  Other equity investments




430

430

  Investment properties




94

96

  Fixed assets




17,349

17,790

  Construction in progress




1,671

866

  Right-of-use assets




664

0

  Intangible assets




458

526

  Goodwill




2,050

2,071

  Deferred tax assets




79

128

  Other non-current assets




1

1

Total non-current assets




23,605

22,899

Total assets




35,976

32,328









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  







Current liabilities







  Short-term borrowings




3,197

5,288

  Derivative financial liabilities




5

0

  Notes payable




348

513

  Accounts payable




5,059

4,499

  Contract liabilities




332

173

  Employee benefits payable




765

858

  Taxes and surcharges payable




98

109

  Other payables




336

254

    Including: Dividends payable




89

0

  Current portion of long-term liabilities




1,891

2,131

  Other current liabilities




12

21

Total current liabilities




12,043

13,846

Non-current liabilities







  Long-term borrowings




2,315

2,978

  Bonds payable




999

999

  Lease liabilities




561

0

  Long-term payables




125

592

  Long-term employee benefits payable




3

4

  Deferred income




337

375

  Deferred tax liabilities




132

124

Total non-current liabilities




4,472

5,072

Total liabilities




16,515

18,918

Equity







  Paid-in capital




1,780

1,603

  Surplus reserves




14,984

10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income




(185)

(83)

  Specialized reserves




120

120

  Unappropriated profit




2,751

1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent




19,450

13,400

Minority shareholders




11

10

Total equity




19,461

13,410

Total liabilities and equity




35,976

32,328

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                      

  RMB in millions,   except share data











Three months ended

Six months ended


Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020

Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020

Revenue

7,106

6,268

13,818

11,976

Less: Cost of sales

5,793

5,271

11,430

10,232

          Taxes and surcharges

22

9

42

17

          Selling expenses

47

59

97

116

          Administrative expenses

237

226

467

435

          Research and development expenses

291

276

548

491

          Finance expenses

61

156

157

303

            Including: Interest expenses

90

149

200

303

                     Interest income

15

10

20

19

Add: Other income

56

46

97

80

          Investment income / (loss)

286

(6)

284

(7)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

285

(6)

283

(7)

          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

(1)

(4)

(3)

(5)

          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(4)

(11)

0

(6)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

11

(28)

(17)

(25)

          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 

9

5

15

9

Operating profit / (loss)

1,012

273

1,453

428

Add: Non-operating income

5

0

6

0

Less: Non-operating expenses

1

2

3

8

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

1,016

271

1,456

420

Less: Income tax expenses

80

38

133

53

Net profit / (loss) 

936

233

1,323

367

Classified by continuity of operations







  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

936

233

1,323

367

Classified by ownership







  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

936

233

1,322

367

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

1

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

1,904

365

1,518

231

    Cash dividends payable

89

0

89

0

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

2,751

598

2,751

598

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(148)

27

(101)

157

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(148)

27

(101)

157

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

0

0

1

0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

1

0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(148)

27

(102)

157

  Comprehensive income using the equity method 

(20)


(21)

  Cash flow hedge reserve

5

5

(5)

3

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(133)

22

(76)

154

Total comprehensive income

788

260

1,222

524

  Including:







     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

788

260

1,221

524

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

1

0

Earnings per share







  Basic earnings per share

0.54

0.15

0.78

0.23

  Diluted earnings per share

0.54

0.15

0.78

0.23

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                                                                                        RMB in millions











Three months ended

Six months ended


Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020

Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

7,346

6,857

14,785

12,892

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

76

200

233

423

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

62

230

113

523

Total cash inflows from operating activities

7,484

7,287

15,131

13,838

Cash payments for goods and services

4,347

5,117

9,420

9,342

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,142

829

2,270

1,788

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

249

142

379

232

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

69

195

181

323

Total cash outflows from operating activities

5,807

6,283

12,250

11,685

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,677

1,004

2,881

2,153

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Cash receipts from returns of investments

396

0

396

0

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

132

20

168

27

Total cash inflows from investing activities

528

20

564

27

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1,051

659

1,648

1,337

Cash payments for investments

1,955

0

1,955

0

Total cash outflows from investing activities

3,006

659

3,603

1,337

Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,478)

(639)

(3,039)

(1,310)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Cash proceeds from investments by others

4,966

0

4,966

0

Cash receipts from borrowings

737

2,601

2,360

8,531

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

0

347

0

Total cash inflows from financing activities

5,703

2,601

7,673

8,531

Cash repayments for debts

2,867

2,393

5,529

8,141

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

71

141

205

305

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

452

111

559

285

Total cash outflows from financing activities

3,390

2,645

6,293

8,731

Net cash flows from financing activities

2,313

(44)

1,380

(200)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(15)

(7)

(8)

16

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,497

314

1,214

659

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,884

2,211

2,167

1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

3,381

2,525

3,381

2,525

