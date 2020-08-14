JCN Hosts Call with VP Pence & Small Business Owners

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Job Creators Network (JCN) hosted a call with Vice President Pence and small business owners. The topic was the Trump Administration's efforts to help the small business community, boost the economy, combat the pandemic, and reform healthcare.

On the call, Vice President Pence said, "In the last three months, we've gained 9.3 million jobs – more than during the entire Obama Administration. That's a credit to America's job creators and entrepreneurs. You are reopening your businesses, while putting the health of your employees and customers first. JCN has been – and continues to be – a leading voice on the imperative of reopening the economy. JCN was a leading voice on Capitol Hill for the PPP negotiations. Your organization has brought together thousands of job creators who employ millions. We're going to get through this pandemic together. As the President has repeatedly said, 'We're going to bring this economy back bigger and better than ever before.'"

Alfredo Ortiz , JCN President and CEO, released the following statement:

"We appreciate Vice President Pence taking time from his busy schedule to have a dialogue with JCN's small business owners. The Trump Administration has been – and continues to do – an incredible job supporting our small business community. Their tax cuts and regulatory reforms kicked off the greatest economic boom in history. And then, when the pandemic struck, they came to the rescue again – starting with the Paycheck Protection Program, which saved 51 million jobs, and continuing with the recent executive order suspending the payroll tax. The President promised a 'V-shaped' recovery, and he is delivering. JCN will continue working closely with the Administration to keep America moving in the right direction. We are grateful to the President, the Vice President, and all the members of their team."

During the call, former HHS Secretary and JCN Senior Healthcare Fellow Dr. Tom Price briefed the Vice President on the JCN Foundation's "Healthcare for You" initiative. "Healthcare for You" was produced with the input of 25,000 Americans – the largest healthcare market research ever conducted – and will enact personalized healthcare reform. Newt Gingrich and seven Republican Governors have already endorsed it. To learn more, go to HealthcareForYou.com .

SOURCE Job Creators Network