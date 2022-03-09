JCN Times Square Billboard Calls on Biden to Produce Oil Domestically

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network (JCN) erected a billboard in the heart of Times Square calling on President Biden reject oil from foreign countries and produce it domestically.

The billboard features images of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, and Saudi Arabia ruler Mohammed bin Salman. The billboard's headline reads, "COME ON JOE! WE'RE REALLY ASKING FOR HELP FROM SAUDI ARABIA, VENEZUELA AND IRAN?" And it concludes, "Drill Here. Pay Less. What are you waiting for?!"