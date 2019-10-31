J:COM is first to launch Plume in Asia

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. ("J:COM"), Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, launched J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume, a new Smart Home Services offering designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network across all of its cable systems nationwide. In partnership with SCSK Corporation, a Plume distributor, this marks Plume's first wide-scale launch in Asia, following several large deployments in Europe and North America.

Powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence, J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi offers an integrated solution that is controlled from the Plume app. Backed by technology from Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls, and AI security for added protection of their devices. Plume works alongside J:COM's existing broadband connection to the home, letting customers make the most of its ultrafast speeds in every corner of their homes.

"J:COM is excited to offer our subscribers a new level of speed, personalization, security and control with Plume," said Mr. Yusuke Ujimoto, Corporate Officer and GM, Business Innovation Unit at J:COM. "Technology in the home is evolving quickly, and this partnership allows us to provide the best services tailored to each person and home."

J:COM will benefit from Plume's suite of backend tools that give unprecedented visibility into network operations and performance, along with proactive support solutions. The Plume integration brings J:COM subscribers:

Plume Adaptive WiFi which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes your network for peak performance.

which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes your network for peak performance. HomePass which lets customers control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the internet.

which lets customers control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the internet. AI Security to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads.

to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads. Elegantly designed, powerful tri-band SuperPods that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage.

that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage. The highly-rated Plume app which puts subscribers in control of all of these services.

"Plume is proud to partner with J:COM and SCSK to deliver reliable whole-home Wi-Fi, personalized parental controls, guest access, and secured devices to the Japanese market," said Tetsuya Suezaki, Japan Representative at Plume. "We are committed to providing the best home Internet experience designed for the modern smart home."

J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi is available to new and existing J:COM subscribers and includes two SuperPods for a monthly fee. For more information, visit https://www.jcom.co.jp/service/net/option/mesh-wi-fi/.

About Jupiter Telecommunications

Established in 1995, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed Internet access, telephony, mobile, and electric power service, and services based on IoT devices to customers through 11 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.52 million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or "homes passed" in J:COM franchise areas is 21.64 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 17 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.

The above subsidiaries and household figures are as of September 30, 2019.

Visit www.jcom.co.jp/corporate/

About SCSK Corporation

SCSK Corporation provides a full lineup of services to support any area of IT solution required for businesses from system integration to IT infrastructure implementation, IT management, BPO (business process outsourcing), and IT hardware and software sales.

In addition, we take advantage of the capability to support a global IT system network for customers including Sumitomo Corporation, aiming for further leaps ahead as a global IT services company.

Visit www.scsk.jp/

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first Smart Home Services platform. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables real-time delivery of new services at a massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud. Plume's service model is proven to help its customers deliver on the promise of fast and reliable Wi-Fi throughout the home while increasing ARPU, improving NPS, and reducing call-in rates, truck rolls, and subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com , discover.plume.com, and www.opensync.io .

Plume, Powered by Plume, Plume Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, SuperPod, HomePass, and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

