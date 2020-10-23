JCP&L and FirstEnergy Foundation Donate $65,000 to Local New Jersey Police Chiefs Associations to Help Keep Communities Safe

The donations benefit the local police chiefs association chapters in Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Warren counties, which include more than 230 towns within JCP&L's service territory.

"A police officer's fundamental duty is to protect and serve their community," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "These donations serve to highlight our appreciation to the police officers who work diligently to provide a safe environment by keeping residents far away from downed power lines and protecting our utility workers as they safely restore power following severe weather events."

The support provided by law enforcement was critical during the recent Tropical Storm Isaias, which brought high winds that caused extensive power outages across JCP&L's service territory. More than 8,000 line workers, including other FirstEnergy crews and mutual assistance from 17 states, helped restore power to JCP&L customers. The massive restoration effort was made possible in part by local police departments that helped enforce road closures and protect the community from electrical hazards resulting from downed wires, utility poles and large trees.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

