JCP&L Donates More Than 83,000 Pounds of Food to Local Food Banks and Religious Organizations Following Tropical Storm Isaias

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), recently donated more than 83,000 pounds of food items to 10 food banks and religious organizations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania following Tropical Storm Isaias. The items had been purchased to feed thousands of utility workers who assisted in restoring service to approximately 800,000 customers after the storm severely impacted the region.

JCP&L's donation was supplemented by an additional FirstEnergy Foundation contribution of $50,000 to benefit food banks in the region.

Delivery of fresh vegetables, beverages, dairy products, meats and frozen goods from JCP&L staging site locations to organizations in Monmouth, Ocean, Union, Morris, Sussex, Hunterdon and Warren counties in New Jersey and North Hampton County in Pennsylvania was completed on August 17. The donation of approximately $71,000 worth of food can provide approximately 100,000 meals for families in need. Combined with the FirstEnergy Foundation donation, area food banks received more than $120,000 in local community support from the company following Tropical Storm Isaias recovery efforts.

"Our storm restoration efforts require a massive operation behind the scenes to support workers who come to New Jersey to help restore service to our customers," said Jim Fakult, President, JCP&L. "We are pleased to be able to use the surplus resources from our staging sites and the donation from the FirstEnergy Foundation to help local families put food on their tables during these difficult times."

The following organizations received food items donated by JCP&L:

Lunch Break Food Pantry Soup Kitchen ( Monmouth County )

) Triumphant Life Church ( Monmouth County )

) Good Hope Baptist Church ( Monmouth County )

( ) HIS Praise Ministries ( Ocean County )

) Fulfill Food Bank ( Monmouth and Ocean counties)

and counties) Community Food Bank of New Jersey ( Union County )

( ) Interfaith Food Pantry ( Morris County )

) NORWESCAP Food Bank ( Warren , Hunterdon and Sussex counties)

, and counties) Children's Home of Easton (North Hampton County, Pennsylvania )

of (North Hampton County, ) Second Harvest Food Bank (North Hampton County, Pennsylvania )

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's note: Photos of JCP&L employees helping deliver food contributions can be viewed on Flickr.

