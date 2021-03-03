JCP&L President Jim Fakult Named on Prominent New Jersey "Power Lists" for 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fakult, President of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been recognized by ROI-NJ and NJ Biz for leadership of 1,500 dedicated electric industry professionals who keep the power on for more than one million New Jersey customers. The publications named Fakult to their "power" lists published annually to honor the key influencers on New Jersey's economy.

Fakult was included in the "Executives" sector of ROI-NJ's "Power List 2021," where he was described as "A strong leader of JCP&L and a stellar corporate citizen… in line to be the next chair of the state Chamber (of Commerce)."

The NJ BIZ "Power 100" list, which features the men and women who are influencing New Jersey's future, said "Fakult knows how important the infrastructure of JCP&L's lines is in keeping 1.1 million customers with power. In the last 18 months the JCP&L Reliability Plus Infrastructure Investment Program built on service reliability made by JCP&L in previous years."

"While my name is the one on the lists, it would not be there without the combined efforts of the hard-working JCP&L employees who keep the lights on for our customers in a safe, reliable and affordable manner throughout the year," said Fakult. "We are continuing to benefit all of New Jersey by investing in our distribution and transmission systems to provide world-class infrastructure capable of powering the state's energy-intensive industries. In addition, we also have expertise in business development relationships and programs to help bring new investment and jobs to the region."

A 33-year employee of FirstEnergy Corp., Fakult has overseen its operations in New Jersey at JCP&L since 2013. In May 2020, Fakult was selected as a member of Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council, a group of New Jersey business and municipal leaders that helped organize and plan the restart of the state's economy following the impact of the pandemic.

Under Fakult's leadership, JCP&L also was named to the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry for its continued focus on environmental awareness and sustainable practices and policies. JCP&L is the only electric utility on the list of more than 150 New Jersey companies and organizations recognized for their environmental leadership efforts.

Community involvement and corporate giving also are top priorities at JCP&L. Fakult helps ensure that company resources are used to make New Jersey neighborhoods attractive places to live, work and do business, as well as support communities and local organizations that respond during times of need. Following the recovery efforts of Tropical Storm Isaias last fall, JCP&L donated approximately 83,000 pounds of unused food items to food banks and religious organizations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The donation was supplemented by an additional FirstEnergy Foundation contribution of $50,000 to benefit food banks in the region. FirstEnergy Foundation also has granted more than $406,000 to 18 New Jersey organizations through its "Investing with Purpose" program, which supports organizations that advance health and safety, workforce development, educational and social justice initiatives.

Outside of JCP&L, Fakult serves on the board of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the Alliance for Action, New Jersey Energy Alliance, Choose New Jersey and the New Jersey Utilities Association. He also is a member of the Morris County Chamber Business Cabinet and is chair of the board of trustees for the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

