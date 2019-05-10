JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Procurement Fair

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) will host a supplier diversity procurement fair on Tuesday, May 14, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to recruit vendors to support the JCP&L Reliability Plus Infrastructure Investment Program. The free-of-charge event will be held at the company's Holmdel office, located in the Bell Works Building, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel.

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Commissioner Upendra J. Chivukula will deliver opening remarks, followed by JCP&L representatives who will discuss how minority-owned businesses can partner with the company. In addition to providing an overview of the work planned for JCP&L Reliability Plus, representatives will introduce key company personnel, highlight the company's sourcing process for vendors and provide instructions for becoming a certified supplier.

In 2018, JCP&L spent more than $21 million with minority, veteran, service disabled and women-owned businesses based in the state. Nearly 26 percent of JCP&L's total spend in 2018 was with diverse suppliers.

"An additional $97 million in targeted projects are planned across JCP&L's service territory between now and December 2020 to enhance reliability for our customers," said JCP&L President Jim Fakult, who will also speak at the procurement fair. "More than 1,400 work activities are planned for this effort, and we look forward to partnering with many talented, diverse companies throughout the state to complete this important work."

The informational session will be followed by roundtable discussions where suppliers can discuss their capabilities and future opportunities with JCP&L buyers. New Jersey minority advocacy groups also will host information exhibits for procurement fair participants.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

