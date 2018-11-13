JCR Capital Closes Fourth Fund at $306 Million

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company") announced that JCR Capital, its alternative investment management platform, has closed on its fourth fund, JCR Capital Income Plus Fund IV, L.P. ("Fund IV"), at $306 million. Fund IV easily surpassed its initial target of $130 million.

Fund IV will primarily make participating preferred equity and structured joint venture equity investments in value-add, cash flowing properties with short duration investment periods. Fund IV will focus exclusively on middle market properties (properties currently valued at $50 million and less) in the multifamily, industrial and office sectors, as well as select retail assets.

"The success of this fund raise is a direct result of JCR's track record of protecting principal and providing investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns through several market cycles," said Jay Rollins, managing principal of JCR Capital. "In addition, the investment community respected our history of accurately reading the market, including calling the top of the market in 2007, and our ability to select the appropriate investment strategy for the times."

"As we are deep into the current market cycle, there are increasing concerns that the market is due for a correction," said Rollins. "Fund IV is designed to protect against this downside scenario with stress-tested underwriting, while providing an 'upside hedge' in the event that a market dislocation does not occur over the next three years."

JCR Capital is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser that invests on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. JCR Capital was acquired by Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter of 2018 and continues to operate independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The closing of Fund IV brings Walker & Dunlop's total assets under management to $1.1 billion, including JCR regulatory assets under management and loans managed for the Company's interim lending joint venture.

Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell any security as Fund IV is closed to new commitments. Market commentary, quotes and forward-looking statements are opinions subject to change. All investments have risk of loss including principal.

