JD Digits launched JDD-2018 Global Digitalization Challenge
01:13 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Digits, a leading digital technology company, launched the JD Discovery-2018 Global Digitalization Challenge in Beijing, aiming to help technical talent connect to industry leaders.
Global AI and big data experts, industry leaders, and top investors will join the competition as mentors and judges. Judges include Pinjue Che, Expert Partner at Sequoia Capital China, Leo Cui, Founder and CEO of TalkingData, Zhenjun Li, CEO of China Unicom Smart Steps Data Technology Co. Ltd.
This is the second year for JD Digits global challenge at the JD Discovery Conference. Last year's challenge included participants from Mainland China and the US. This year, the competition has expanded to include participants from Mainland China, the US, Israel, and Hong Kong.
Registration and the first round of the competition is open until December 13. The top five teams in each region will be selected to compete for their regional title by December 21. The four regional champions will be invited to JD Digits' headquarters in Beijing to compete for the global championship on January 13.
There will be two topics for the competition, a global title will be awarded for each topic, with cash awards of 500,000 yuan ($70,000) and potential employment opportunities with JD Digits.
For registration and more information, please check https://jdder.joybuy.com
Competition participants located outside of Chinese Mainland can register through the computer webpage.
SOURCE JD Digits
