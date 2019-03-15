J.D. Power Launches Website Vehicle Valuation Tool for Dealers

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power today announced the launch of its new lead generation tool for dealer websites, Value My Car. The quick and easy-to-use tool with the trusted J.D. Power consumer brand enables website visitors to quickly understand the value of their vehicle in exchange for their email address.

This dealer-only product is offered at an introductory price of $75 per month with no contract required. Dealers place the tool on their website and consumers input their vehicle and contact information to receive an initial value of their vehicle. They are then encouraged to visit the dealer for an in-person vehicle appraisal.

"The new tool has two simple objectives: provide dealers with qualified leads and increase their used car inventory," said Jonathan Banks, Vice President of Vehicle Valuations at J.D. Power. "This will not only provide a service to a potential customer as a first touch-point but will ensure potential sales opportunities for the dealerships are being tracked."

For more information on the Value My Car trade-in valuation tool, please visit: http://www.nada.com/valuemycar.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Media Relations Contact

Geno Effler; J.D. Power; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

