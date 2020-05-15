J.D. Power Names Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts #1 Health Plan in State for Fourth Year in A Row

"We are honored, once again, to receive this award from J.D. Power because it truly reflects our associates' commitment to always putting our members first—especially now, when many of our members have been affected by the current public health crisis," said Blue Cross President and CEO Andrew Dreyfus.

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures member satisfaction in 21 regions throughout the United States. Blue Cross earned the highest score in coverage and benefits, provider choice, information and communication, and billing and payment in the Massachusetts region.

The J.D. Power results for the region are based on responses from 861 commercial health plan members from four health plans across Massachusetts. The survey was fielded in January-March 2020.

