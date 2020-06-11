JD Worldwide, of Liu Qiangdong's JD.com, Transaction Volume Exceeds 150% YOY on JD PLUS Day

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8th, China's largest retailer, JD.com , announced that transaction volume on its platform for imported brands, JD Worldwide, increased over 150% year-on-year on JD PLUS Day, the designated promotion day for premium membership (JD PLUS) users .

Brands from 22 countries achieved transaction volume growth of over 100% year-on-year on the day, among which brands from Chile, Poland, Israel, Monaco and other niche markets saw growth of over 500%, demonstrating the robust growth opportunity that JD's 618 Grand Promotion gives to international brands of all sizes.

Established by Richard Liu (Liu Qiangdong), JD.com's founder, chairman and CEO , 618 was originally a celebration of the founding of JD on June 18th. Today, 618 has turned into China's largest nationwide mid-year shopping event that lasts from June 1st to June 18th, celebrated not only by online e-commerce players but countless offline stores as well.

This 618 marks JD's 17th Grand Promotion sales event. This year, JD Worldwide will offer products from 20,000 brands hailing from more than 100 countries, and launch 30,000 new products . NIKE, Perrier, French skincare brand Clarins, Japanese skincare brand DECORTÉ, German baby milk formula brand Aptamil are among the brands that will offer new products to JD customers. In the first half of 2020, over 600 overseas brands launched over 3,000 products on JD Worldwide.

"Represented by JD PLUS members, consumers of international products on JD continue to demonstrate high-quality spending power," said Frank Yu, Head of Marketing and Operations at JD Worldwide. "As the first national shopping festival after the epidemic in China and one of the largest shopping festivals of the year, JD's 618 Grand Promotion will effectively boost China's consumption market."

On PLUS Day, JD Worldwide's PLUS users and user transaction volume increased more than 300% year-on-year, among which several categories, including alcohol, household, toys and musical instruments, bags and leather goods, shoes and boots, and digital products increased more than 300%. Beauty products saw the highest transaction volume, led by Estée Lauder, Shiseido and Anessa. At the same time, Farfetch, a diversified global fashion boutique platform, ranked first in terms of all stores on JD Worldwide.

JD Worldwide has helped to shorten customs clearance time for goods in bonded warehouses to just minutes, enabling customers in 153 cities across 19 provinces to enjoy same- or next-day delivery.

