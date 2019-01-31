JDavis Announces Leadership Change

"We have transformed our business over the past five years through the expansion into new market sectors and geographical diversity throughout the eastern seaboard" , says Larry Zucchino. "A strategic shift in our senior leadership will place our firm in a position for continued growth with a focus on design service and a strong corporate culture."

Neil Gray, AIA, joined JDavis as a Principal in 2001 when the firm began. As President and CEO, Gray's primary responsibility will be in business development and client management. He brings 24 years of experience to his role and has served as President for the last three years. Neil provides leadership on many office, multifamily and commercial development projects. He is Chair of the Board of Directors for the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and is a member of Urban Land Institute and the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties.

Gray states, "We intend to build upon the foundation established by Jeff Davis and Larry Zucchino by fostering a culture focused on client-centered service, design leadership, exceptional project delivery and collaboration. Our leadership team has been planning for this succession for several years, so we are able to move forward with the goal to build value and pass it on, the core tenant of our Strategic Plan."

The Leadership Team includes partners: Larry Zucchino, FASLA; Neil Gray, AIA; Bill Egan, AIA; Bob Nussear, AIA; Matt Ansley, AIA; Noah Morris, AIA; Laurent de Comarmond, AIA; Beret Dickson, AIA and Y.E. Smith, AIA.

News Facts:

JDavis (www.jdavisarchitects.com), a full-service architecture, planning, landscape architecture and interior design firm, has announced the promotion of Neil Gray , AIA to President and Chief Executive Officer

, AIA to President and Chief Executive Officer Partners include: Larry Zucchino , Neil Gray , Bill Egan , Bob Nussear , Matt Ansley , Noah Morris , Laurent de Comarmond , Beret Dickson and Y.E. Smith

, , , , , , , Beret Dickson and Y.E. Smith JDavis' areas of focus include urban planning, office, mixed-use, multifamily housing, senior living and student housing

JDavis has offices in Raleigh, NC and Philadelphia, PA

About JDavis:

JDavis connects communities through design by creating places that bring people, neighborhoods, cities and regions together. It is our mission to build value and pass it on. We believe that we should build value for our clients, ourselves and our communities; and that we have a responsibility to pass on our knowledge and experience to those who come after us. Our multi-disciplinary practice brings together professionals in architecture, landscape architecture, planning, interior design and procurement management serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Our areas of expertise include multifamily housing, urban design & planning, affordable housing, student housing, senior living, commercial office, mixed-use, retail, clubs and resorts, coastal, parks and master planning. For more information, please visit www.jdavisarchitects.com.

Media Contacts:

Ben Aycock

JDavis

(919) 835-1500

bena@jdavisarchitects.com

SOURCE JDavis

Related Links

http://www.jdavisarchitects.com/

