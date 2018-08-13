JDi Data forms partnership with Microsoft's Power BI

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft's premier business intelligence and data reporting service, Power BI, has added a new partner: JDi Data. Through this partnership, JDi Data now offers users an expanded sphere of data visualization and reporting possibility.

This marks yet another evolution of Claims Manager®, JDi's one-stop solution for claims administration. Claims Manager's existing ReportBuilder feature integrates seamlessly into Power BI. Indeed, the Microsoft Power BI–JDi partnership enhances the functionality of Claims Manager, allowing for easier visualization of Claims Manager metrics and financial data through the Power BI dashboard. In addition, Claims Manager data can now easily be used in tandem with other reporting sets to create a fully comprehensive view of all collected data.

Claims Manager stands out from other tools in the Power BI universe thanks to the creation of content packs, developed in-house by JDi and available for download from Microsoft AppSource. These content packs make it easy to integrate your existing JDi solutions into the Power BI interface. Packs include Incident Summary, Adjuster Summary, Financial Summary and more-- all designed to allow users to take full advantage of JDi's partnership with Power BI. Download, connect, visualize and modify data more easily than ever before.

Claims Manager is suited for use by third-party administrators, risk pools, carriers, self-insureds and public entities alike. With the addition of the Claims Manager content pack, data comes alive in the Power BI dashboard, which can be used as provided or customized to reflect each user's needs.

Through all of these improvements, the focus of Claims Manager has remained unchanged: simplifying risk management and the claims process. The Claims Manager ReportBuilder's integration with Power BI joins a host of other efficiency and usability-enhancing features, including JDi's Workflow engine, First Notice of Loss reporting system, and support services.

To learn more about the Claims Manager system or to demo any of JDi's insurance and risk management software solutions, visit jdidata.com.

About JDi Data



At JDi, we have over 20 years of experience in making your work life easier. Our portfolio of legal, insurance and risk management solutions is designed to free you from time-intensive, error-prone tasks through automated, customizable software. Learn more at jdidata.com

