JDi: Expanding Societal Needs Spurs Change

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JDi's Vendor Cost Control (VCC) department has for over 20 years dominated the construction defect financial litigation management field. A transition into the future now has VCC positioned as a Recovery, Reconciliation and Reporting service with custom notifications. This end to end solution addresses todays' challenges inherent with complex financial and class action litigation.

VCC has expanded into areas of growing societal concern with a focus on: Environmental Contamination, Natural Disasters and Mass Tort, Indemnity, Personal Injury plus Mediator Billing.

VCC adds controls and analytics geared toward the legal and insurance industries while adding workflow capabilities courtesy of JDi's FlowBot product. Financial visibility through secure user portals service a broader segment with a focused impact.

