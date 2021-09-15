JDRF Announces the Addition of Shia Learns About Insulin book into the Bag of Hope

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes research, today proudly announces the inclusion of the book Shia Learns About Insulin into the Bag of Hope.

Shia Learns is a book series that follows Shia-Lee Harvey and her family during and after she is diagnosed with T1D. On their journey, Shia learns how to safely manage her T1D at home with help from her diabetes educator at clinic visits. Written by Shaina Hatchell, a Registered Nurse, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, and Nurse Manager at the Howard University Diabetes Treatment Center, the story was inspired by her brother, who was diagnosed with T1D in 2002, and the lack of BIPOC representation in diabetes educational materials.

"I am excited to partner with JDRF to share Shia-Lee's story," says Hatchell. "For newly diagnosed children, it is important for them to know and see that they are not alone. By sharing Shia's story, we can help the transition and understand what life with T1D is like in a fun, and compassionate way."

For over 25 years, the JDRF Bag of Hope® has provided comfort and education to families of newly diagnosed children aged 11 and under within the first year of diagnosis.

"The Bag of Hope has been one of our most cherished resources for many years, and we are excited to grow and diversify its contents to resonate with the entire T1D community," says Kristin Horowitz, Senior Manager, Community Engagement at JDRF. "The Shia Learns book series explores T1D diagnosis from the eyes of a child, and for the youngest members of our community, stories like this can help in the adjustment to their new normal."

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly and has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to prevent it. And, at present, there is no cure.

To learn more about the Bag of Hope program visit, https://www.jdrf.org/t1d-resources/newly-diagnosed/children/bag-of-hope/.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

