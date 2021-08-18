JDRF Announces the Appointment of Dr. Shareef Elnahal to the JDRF Research Committee

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Shareef Elnahal to the JDRF Research Committee.

Dr. Elnahal is the President and Chief Executive Officer of University Hospital in Newark, NJ, a role he has served in since 2019. Before his appointment to University Hospital, Dr. Elnahal served as New Jersey's 21st Health Commissioner, appointed to the Cabinet post by Governor Murphy and confirmed by the New Jersey Senate. He also served as Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Quality, Safety, and Value in the US Department of Veterans Affairs in the Obama Administration. Dr. Elnahal has been living with T1D since he was diagnosed at age 12.

"As an organization rooted in the power of volunteers, we are excited to welcome Dr. Elnahal to the Research Committee," said Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., JDRF Vice President of Research. "His longstanding dedication to supporting the advancement of equitable healthcare with his extensive medical background will be a great asset to our organization. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Elnahal."

Throughout his career, Dr. Elnahal has used his unique perspective as a medical professional, public health official, and person living with a chronic autoimmune disease to work towards better patient outcomes—an approach he looks forward to bringing to the T1D community.

"I am honored to be appointed to the JDRF International Research Committee. Being a Type 1 diabetic has truly shaped who I am as a person and a professional," Dr. Elnahal said. "I know first-hand that T1D affects everything in one's daily life – diet, recreational activities, sports, and even professional and academic life. Most importantly, I am confident that my role in leading New Jersey's only public hospital, serving the most vulnerable in Newark and the surrounding region, will lend weight in prioritizing the health and well-being of similar communities around the world with folks struggling with T1D."

In this volunteer role, Dr. Elnahal will serve as a member of the 10-person Research Committee. This governance committee reviews and approves JDRF's Research strategy, proposed funding allocations and opportunities aligned to the strategy, and importantly provides the perspective of people with diabetes. In addition to their strategic oversight, the committee governs program allocations and approval of any grants over $1 million.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is a chronic, life-threatening autoimmune disease that can strike children and adults at any age. It requires rigorous 24/7 monitoring of blood glucose levels—even overnight—to avoid potentially lethal highs and lows in blood sugar, as well as other devastating complications like kidney, eye and nerve diseases. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset is sudden and is not related to diet or lifestyle. In T1D, the body's immune system destroys cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, meaning the body produces little to no insulin to regulate blood sugar and get energy from food. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to get rid of it.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

