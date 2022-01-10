Jean-François Bolduc named President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a leading provider of innovative environmental solutions

Jean-François Bolduc brings an impressive track record as a global engineering, consulting and senior construction executive with 30 years of experience delivering environmental solutions and services to corporate and industrial clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In his most recent role, Mr. Bolduc built and led high-performing teams as Regional Chief Officer (EMEA) for Environmental Resources Management (ERM) with a strong focus on business strategy, operational excellence and talent development. He previously served as President of Golder Europe, accelerating regional collaboration, business resilience and client focus. Mr. Bolduc also founded and led Golder Construction Inc., an innovative environmental and ground engineering solutions provider in Canada.

"Jean-François is recognized as an energetic, creative, focused, and passionate leader," says Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "As we have entered this next phase in our journey, this appointment is highly strategic for LOGISTEC Environmental and SANEXEN. I am extremely confident that Jean-François's extensive leadership experiences coupled with his outstanding interpersonal and communications skills, will set the right foundation to accelerate growth for LOGISTEC across North America."

"I am excited about the opportunity to join this amazing team of experts at a time when environmental solutions and climate-smart technologies are needed more than ever before. Our organization is well-poised to lead the industry in delivering the most innovative solutions, but our mission does not stop here," Bolduc says. "I sincerely believe that we can help build a better, "future ready" and more sustainable world, making a difference for our environment and for future generations."

Jean-François holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Université Laval and received his Master of Business Administration from HEC Montréal.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries SANEXEN and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

