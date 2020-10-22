Jean Kristensen Associates Receives Equity & Inclusion Opportunity Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Kristensen Associates, LLC, a full service consulting firm for small, minority and women owned firms, was awarded the Equity & Inclusion Opportunity Award from the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce in a virtual awards ceremony on October 15. The award recognizes an organization for commitment to creating opportunity, promoting inclusion, and reducing inequities for business owners across Greater New Haven.

"It's critical for minority and women owned businesses to have equal access to the same support networks as other businesses," states Jean Kristensen, President & CEO of Jean Kristensen Associates, LLC (JKA). "We appreciate being recognized for training programs and resources that are designed to create opportunity for our most underserved and under-connected residents and communities."

JKA provides tools and resources to firms seeking to increase revenues through government contracting, certification, and innovative business strategies. In addition to leadership, management, and sales training, JKA offers a MWBE Success program. This program educates small business owners on the importance of certifications for the purpose of pursuing government contracts; an attractive way to accelerate their growth.

"As a small business owner, I understand the challenges of running a small business," states Kristensen. "Our commitment to help other small businesses achieve growth is embedded in our mission, culture, community engagement and business practices."

With more than three decades of business experience, ranging from small startups to multi-million-dollar corporations, Jean Kristensen has become uniquely positioned to advise and support business owners in various sectors. She founded her firm in 2005 to educate small business owners on the benefits of certification programs and how to use them to increase revenues. Certification helped her grow her security guard firm in the 1990's from 5 employees to over 500 with revenues in excess of $15 million, an accomplishment she attributes to utilizing her certification as a small, minority and woman owned business.

About Jean Kristensen Associates, LLC:

