Jeanne Cuquet Northington, MA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FLORENCE, Ala., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanne Cuquet Northington, MA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Life Coach for her exceptional work in the Coaching field and in acknowledgment of her work at Life Coaching Solutions.

Mrs. Northington specializes in Mental Health Counseling and Life Coaching. To prepare for her esteemed career, she first earned a Bachelor's degree in English and Education from Tulane University in 1968, and then earned a Master's degree in Counseling from the University of North Alabama in 1990.

Jeanne Cuquet

She taught eighth grade English at McMain Junior High in New Orleans, LA. Mrs. Northington then became a Licensed Professional Counselor and was in private practice from 1994-2017. She was also a PSYCH-K Instructor from 2000-2017. After 24 years, she retired from her counseling practice and began her own company, Life Coaching Solutions in 2017, where she is the Owner, Life Coach, and Certified PSYCH-K Facilitator.

She works with her clients to improve self-esteem, enhance health, broaden their prosperity, and change negative beliefs into positive change. She promotes self-empowerment to help her clients move from stress and unhappiness, to peace and prosperity. She believes that Life Coaching is a partnership between coach and client that promotes positive change in a Situation, Behavior, Attitude, or Beliefs. These changes can then improve her client's reality.

On a personal note, in her free time she enjoys spending time with family, her 3 grandchildren, cooking, and gardening.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

