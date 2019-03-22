FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanne E. Longsworth is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Attorney at Longsworth Law LLC.

Founded in 2007, Longsworth Law LLC practices estate planning and administration as well as business and corporate law.



With 31 years of experience in the legal field, Jeanne concentrates her practice in the areas of wealth transfer and preservation, estate planning, business succession planning, and estate, probate, and trust administration. Working to ensure the best possible outcomes for her clients, Jeanne counsels business owners, corporate executives, physicians, and other individuals and families about formulating and achieving their objectives through estate planning and business succession planning.



Throughout her education and training, Ms. Longsworth received a Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1987 while acting as the executive editor of the Valparaiso University Law Review (Vol. 21), and she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at Indiana University in 1984. Beyond her capacity as a lawyer, Ms. Longsworth is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Estate Planning and Administration Specialist.



An accomplished writer, Ms. Longsworth has written the articles "Creating an Advised Fund: Legal, Practical Considerations," Vol. 40, No.5, Res Gestae 35 (1996) and "Private Judging: An Effective and Efficient Alternative to the Traditional Court System," 21 Valparaiso Univ. L. Rev. 681 (1987).



To further her professional development, Ms. Longsworth holds affiliations with these prestigious organizations: Allen County Bar Association (Chair, Probate Trust & Tax Section, 1993–1994; Vice Chair, Probate Trust & Tax Section, 1992–1993); Indiana State Bar Association (District 4 Representative, Real Property, Probate & Trust Section, 1996–1998); Fort Wayne Estate Planning Council (Board of Directors, 1992–1994; President, 1993–1994); American Bar Association; Indiana CPA Society.



Recognized amongst her peers, Ms. Longsworth has been honored by AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rated SM by Martindale-Hubbell®, Best Lawyers in America (trusts and estates), Indiana's Best Lawyers, (trusts and estates), Indiana Super Lawyers (estate planning and probate), Dedicated service award (Valparaiso University Law Review), and Glenn D. Peters law scholarship (fellow).



