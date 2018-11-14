Jedox Awarded for 'Excellence in Budgeting Transformation'

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedox, a leading SaaS vendor of EPM software, was awarded with the CFO Innovation Editor's Choice Award 2018 for its financial management solution. The CFO Innovation Award honors well-executed projects carried out by finance departments in collaboration with service providers. Having received the award in APAC, Jedox has reaffirmed its status as a global player. The cloud provider is recognized for its consistent growth and innovation by analysts and industry experts around the globe.

Mark Velthuis, President Jedox APAC, receives Editor's Choice Award 2018

The Editor's Choice "Excellence in Budgeting Transformation" Award was presented to Jedox for its outstanding collaboration with Philips China's finance team, helping them achieve remarkable results upon GoLive. With Jedox, Philips can now respond to the market more effectively and quickly. "Our team in China is very happy that we are the first in the world to submit all of our budgets after three months of GoLive with Jedox. Our counterparts in other countries have not even compiled their sales data when our budget has already been reviewed several times by our management prior to submission. This has been a great motivation for everyone," said Grace Liang, Head of Finance, Philips China.

"We are proud of winning the award as the appointed EPM vendor of choice for Philips in China. This prize confirms the value creation to our customers, and we are happy to have supported Philips China as part of a multinational organization in their digital transformation journey. The Jedox suite simplified complex processes and created better insights into financial data, so Philips can now make smarter budget and forecasting decisions and drive more business growth," emphasized Mark Velthuis, President Jedox APAC.

"The deployment of the Jedox solution by Philips China demonstrates how a technology company can become a valuable partner to a client seeking to transform its budgeting process for higher efficiency and speedier responses to market changes," said Teresa Leung, Senior Editor at CFO Innovation.

About Jedox

Jedox simplifies planning, analysis, and reporting with one unified and cloud-based software suite. Jedox empowers decision makers and business users across all departments and helps them work smarter, streamline business collaboration, and make insight-based decisions with confidence. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries use Jedox for real-time planning on the web, in the cloud, and on any device. Jedox is a leading Enterprise Planning and Corporate Performance Management solution provider with offices on four continents and with over 200 certified business partners. Independent analysts recognize Jedox for its leading enterprise planning solutions. Simplify planning with Jedox and start your free trial today: www.jedox.com

Contact:

Sonja Raspini

Corporate Communications Manager | Jedox AG

sonja.raspini@jedox.com | +49 174 99 55 935

SOURCE Jedox AG

Related Links

http://www.jedox.com

