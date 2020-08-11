Jeep® Brand Announces Eight #JeepTopCanine Finalists; Winning Pup to Be Crowned on National Dog Day, Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

The Jeep® brand announced the #JeepTopCanine finalists today, August 11. Chosen from thousands of entries, the brand narrowed it down to eight finalists. Fans can now vote for their favorite at www.JeepTopCanine.com. The winning dog will be named the first-ever #JeepTopCanine on National Dog Day, Wed., Aug. 26 and will be the newest (and cutest) face of the Jeep brand across its social media channels, appearing in exclusive content for the next year, until National Dog Day 2021.

Fans can vote for their favorite pup from August 11 through August 18 at www.JeepTopCanine.com:

Bear, Northborough, Massachusetts

Floyd, San Diego, California

Macy, Edmeston, New York

Louis, Edwards, Illinois

Luna, Pflugerville, Texas

Stark, Ivyland, Pennsylvania

Rollo, Columbus, Ohio

Peaches, Madison, Virginia

Jeep enthusiasts are known to have their dogs buckled up with them as they seek out adventure, proudly featuring them along with their favorite Jeep vehicle in social media content through the years. This year, Jeep owners, fans and followers were able to post the best photo of their pup with their Jeep vehicle, from July 20 to August 3, and tag it with #JeepTopCanine on Instagram and Twitter, or upload it to www.JeepTopCanine.com, to enter.

For more information on the #JeepTopCanine search, visit www.JeepTopCanine.com.

As a true cult brand, the #JeepTopCanine search is one more way for the Jeep brand to give its followers a chance to be a part of its legacy.

