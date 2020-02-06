Jeep® Brand Expands Wrangler and Gladiator Lineup with Premium High Altitude Model

As the Chicago Auto Show opens this weekend, the Jeep® brand is introducing new editions of the Wrangler and Gladiator in the form of new High Altitude models, which deliver a new level of premium content combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability and a new customized appearance.

"Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are in direct response to customers who continue to ask for even more luxurious materials, premium content and technology in two of the most capable vehicles that we've ever offered," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "We've taken the most capable SUV and midsize pickup on the planet and delivered a pair of truly unique vehicles, inside and out, so there's clearly no compromise between luxury and capability."

Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models will arrive in Jeep showrooms in the second quarter of 2020.

2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude

Packed with standard premium amenities, the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude represent the top of the line in Jeep luxury and capability.



The exterior of each High Altitude edition model boasts a premium look starting with new 20-inch fully painted gloss black aluminum wheels and a full suite of exterior LED lights — daytime running lamps with LED accents, front LED fog lamps, LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.



Premium exterior enhancements continue with matching body-color treatments – hardtop, fender flares, exterior mirrors, door handles, tailgate handle, as well as the front and rear bumpers – that distinguish the High Altitude models. Running boards with an integrated step and a matte black Trail Rated badge round out the luxurious look of each High Altitude model.



Inside the cabin, High Altitude models feature a full leather luxury interior boasting a leather-wrapped dashboard, center console and door panels, and Nappa leather seats with quilting. Two interior color options Black and Steel Gray (late availability), as well as a black leather-wrapped steering wheel, are offered as well.



Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models mark the first time either vehicle has featured 20-inch wheels. Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza all-season tires (275/55R20) provide the perfect balance of looks and rugged all-terrain capability.



An array of technology and other premium features are also standard on the High Altitude models: 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Alpine premium audio system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, automatic high-beam headlamp control, GPS navigation, remote proximity keyless entry, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines.



Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models are available in Billet Silver, Black, Bright White, Gobi (Gladiator exclusive), Granite Crystal, and Ocean Blue (Wrangler exclusive), Snazzberry (late availability) exterior paints.



