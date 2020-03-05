Jeep® brand gives fans and followers motivation to become part of the Jeep Wrangler family, and start their open-air adventures now

The Jeep® brand is giving its fans and followers motivation to join one of the most legendary and exciting nameplates in automotive history. As part of its spring celebration, the brand is launching the Jeep Wrangler 'Friends & Family' initiative, giving consumers access to special pricing for the first time ever on select models of the Jeep Wrangler, and with ownership, the opportunity to join the global Jeep family. The campaign includes a 30-second TV and online spot, featuring the song "Young," a custom track performed by Old Dominion (and written by Katelyn Tarver) that speaks as a love letter to Jeep brand's attributes of freedom, adventure and Americana. The song was created specifically for the Jeep brand through an innovative partnership with NBC's hit series "Songland" last summer.

"The Jeep brand is the longest lasting 4x4 SUV brand with more than 11 million vehicles on the road today, including nearly three million Jeep Wrangler SUVs," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "Jeep Wrangler has countless loyal fans and, as part of our spring celebration, we're taking this opportunity to invite even more consumers into our Jeep family."

To celebrate past and present members of the #JeepFamily, which is more than 13 million strong across the brand's social channels, the Jeep brand will launch a new social media campaign next week, giving Jeep owners, fans and followers the opportunity to share their photos and stories of off-road adventures in Jeep vehicles, why they love the Jeep brand, why they love their vehicle and what it means to be a part of the #JeepFamily. As a true cult brand, with a history of more than 80 years filled with memorable experiences past and present, these stories are ones that only Jeep and its owners can tell.

Additionally, one lucky enthusiast will have the chance to attend the "ultimate Jeep family reunion" next month, the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. Consumers can enter beginning next week for a chance to win. In addition to an all-expenses-paid trip to Moab, the enthusiast will be invited to drive his or her own Jeep vehicle, or have a Jeep Wrangler provided to them to drive the trails, for an adventure they'll never forget. More information, including where to enter, will be available next week across the brand's social media channels.

To help celebrate all of the new members of the Jeep Wrangler family, the Jeep brand is launching phase II of its Badge of Honor program, a mobile app and online community that celebrates and rewards those who live the off-road lifestyle. The app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play to discover trails based on locations and difficulty. This exclusive program, open only to Jeep customers, delivers an official "Badge of Honor" to the Jeep vehicle owner's home upon completion of the trail. This industry-exclusive program further cements the Jeep brand's commitment to the off-road community it helped create.

In addition, every new Jeep Wrangler owner is automatically enrolled in Jeep Wave, an exclusive membership program granting two worry-free years of customer care, maintenance, dedicated 24/7 support and trip interruption coverage. Complimentary sign-up is included with every eligible Jeep vehicle purchase. If owners cannot find what they are looking for here, then owners are encouraged to call their dedicated direct support agent at any time (24/7) at 1-844-533-7928 (1-844-JEEP WAVE). They can also learn more at jeep.com/jeep-wave.html and use the Live Chat option on their account page.

The Jeep Wrangler recently earned, for the ninth consecutive year, two Kelly Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards for one of the highest residual values in the industry.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most distinctive 4x4 vehicle in the world – delivers an unparalled off-road experience and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

