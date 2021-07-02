Jeep® Brand Is Recognized as America's 2021 "Most Patriotic Brand"

Leading into the Fourth of July holiday, the Jeep® brand has been recognized for the 19th consecutive year as America's "Most Patriotic Brand" in the annual Brand Keys 50 Most Patriotic Brands survey, in which nearly 6,000 Americans participated.



"The Jeep community is like no other," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "With the Jeep brand's recognition as America's 'Most Patriotic Brand,' we see that there is no other automotive brand that is so instantly recognizable and none whose freedom proposition is cemented into the history of its home nation like the Jeep brand, and protected with such passion by its owners and enthusiasts not only in America but around the world."



"Independence Day is an appropriate time to acknowledge the history and value of patriotism," said Robert Passikoff, President of Brand Keys. "And those who have contributed to it. 'Patriotism' is one of the most powerful values a brand can own, and the Jeep brand has led the brand patriotism-parade since the Most Patriotic Brand in America survey was created. A brand like Jeep that can literally own a value as strong as patriotism is able to emotionally differentiate themselves from the competition and engage customers. The Jeep brand track record proves that, and we are proud to congratulate them again this year for their extraordinary accomplishment."



"It was 80 years ago this year that the Jeep brand first forged its reputation of American might during World War II," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "The brand's recognition as 'America's Most Patriotic Brand' for the 19th consecutive year is both a testament to the Jeep community and to the people who since 1941 have dedicated themselves to building iconic SUVs known around the world for outdoor adventure, freedom and off-road capability."



As a tribute to U.S. military members, the Jeep brand offers special-edition Freedom models across the entire lineup for the 2021 model year. These Jeep brand Freedom models feature military-themed exterior and interior design cues, such as the large "Oscar Mike" military star decal on the hood, matte black/Satin Carbon wheels and accents and an American flag decal along the side of each vehicle. For Wrangler and Gladiator, this also includes an "Oscar Mike" decal on the rear tailgate. As part of its long-standing relationship with the United Service Organizations, the Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to the USO with every 2021 Freedom edition sold.



All active and recently retired service members also qualify for $500 Military Bonus Cash across the Jeep 4x4 lineup.



Additionally, as the Jeep brand prepares for the arrival of the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L and the all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer, both of which include the American flag on their flanks, the brand will show off the 2022 Grand Wagoneer on the exterior of the company's tower at the Auburn Hills, Michigan, complex.



View this post on Instagram.

Fans can visit the Jeep Store by Amazon for patriotic merchandise celebrating the upcoming holiday.



Brand Keys Survey

A national sample of 5,804 consumers, 16 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, were drawn from the nine U.S. Census Regions. Consumers assessed 1,172 brands in 131 B2C and B2B categories as to their resonance for the single value – "patriotism." Brand Keys assessments have been independently validated to correlate with positive consumer behavior in the marketplace at levels of 0.80+ making them some of the most accurate brand measures possible.



Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis