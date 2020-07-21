Jeep® Brand Launches First #JeepTopCanine Search; Winning Pup to Be Crowned on National Dog Day, Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

The Jeep® brand is launching its first #JeepTopCanine search this summer, leading up to National Dog Day on Wednesday, August 26. Jeep enthusiasts are known to have their dogs buckled up with them as they seek out adventure, proudly featuring them along with their favorite Jeep vehicle in social media content through the years. So this year, Jeep owners, fans and followers can post the best photo of their pup with their Jeep brand vehicle and tag it with #JeepTopCanine on Instagram and Twitter, or upload it to www.JeepTopCanine.com, to enter. The winning dog will be crowned the first-ever #JeepTopCanine and will be the (cutest) face of the Jeep brand across its social media channels, appearing in exclusive content for the next year, until National Dog Day 2021.



Submissions close on Monday, August 3. From there, the Jeep brand will select eight photos and let fans vote from August 11-18 for their favorite (we know, they're ALL good dogs!), but only one can be crowned the #JeepTopCanine on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. For more information on the #JeepTopCanine search, visit www.JeepTopCanine.com.

View this post on Instagram

As a true cult brand, the #JeepTopCanine search is one more way for the Jeep brand to give its followers the chance to be a part of its legacy.



Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



