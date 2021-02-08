Jeep® Brand Launches New Digital Video 'The Road Ahead' Commencing the Next 80 Years of the Iconic Brand

The Jeep® brand continues on its path of adventure with the launch of a new :84 digital video "The Road Ahead." The video provides a connection between the 2021 Super Bowl Jeep campaign "The Middle" and Jeep.com/the-road-ahead, celebrating 80 years of the iconic Jeep brand and showcasing how it continues to blaze trails into the next 80 years.

"As we celebrate Jeep's 80th anniversary this year and look to the future, 'The Road Ahead' illustrates how we are proudly building on our rich heritage as we commit to making Jeep the greenest SUV brand," said Christian Meunier, Global President, Jeep Brand, Stellantis. "All Jeep models will carry an electrified option in the next few years and will take green and 4x4 technology to the next level."

"The Road Ahead" begins with images of historic Jeep vehicles reminding us all that it is impossible to know where we are going without appreciating where we have been. The spot continues with the focus on how the brand's brilliant past is shaping the future as images flash of new electrified, 4x4 technologically enhanced Jeep vehicles.

"The Jeep community embodies the philosophy that today and tomorrow will be better than yesterday, and this digital spot is a true advocate for that positive message," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "A new chapter has been opened for the Jeep brand, and as we celebrate 80 years of its unforgettable history, it is now time to come together and begin our journey into the next 80 years."

"The Road Ahead" can be viewed via jeep.com/the-road-ahead and on the brand's official YouTube channel.

Jeep.com/the-road-ahead also will serve as a platform that highlights the vision of the future for the Jeep brand.

Consumers can immerse themselves in video and image content that provides a glimpse into the Jeep brand's future, as well as ideas and concepts designed to support the brand's values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, including:

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe electrified version, scheduled to debut in the second half of 2021

Solar-powered charging stations that will be located at Jeep Badge of Honor trails to support Wrangler 4xe owners

Autonomous driving, also known as hands-free Active Driving Assist, will be available on the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in late 2021

Driver Safety & Security: Showcases new advanced technology features available on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L, including head-up display, drowsy driver warnings and more

In addition, consumers are now able to purchase a custom collection of merchandise inspired by the commercial with an Americana theme that showcases brand pride with the 80th badge, the Jeep star and "The Road Ahead" design. The collection is available on jeep.com/gear.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

