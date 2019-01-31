Jeep® Brand Releases Long-form Video "More Than Just Words" in Advance of the Big Game

The Jeep® brand launched its second video this week, "More Than Just Words," in the lead-up to the Big Game.

"More Than Just Words" is an illustrative narration of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The song serves as the catalyst that takes viewers on an unexpected musical and visual odyssey, with images splashing across the screen representing the song's lyrics. Jeep brand vehicles embody the spirit of the brand through the pillars of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion.

"We're delighted to continue our collaboration with OneRepublic," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "The band's soaring musical arrangement and Ryan Tedder's vocals complementing the visual images behind the song's lyrics makes the video come to life in a way we only dreamed possible."

The Jeep brand's "More Than Just Words," directed by Mark Toia with music by OneRepublic, was created in partnership with Dallas-based The Richards Group.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Jeep blog: blog.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

