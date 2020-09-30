Jeep® Expands Award-winning Cherokee Lineup With New Latitude LUX Model

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

New 2021 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude LUX delivers a long list of premium amenities, standard safety features and legendary Jeep 4x4 capability for an incredible value

Cherokee Latitude LUX models now available for sale and order through local Jeep dealers

The Jeep® brand is introducing the new 2021 Cherokee Latitude LUX model to deliver consumers a new level of comfort, luxury and safety, combined with unmatched capability in the midsize SUV segment.

"The new 2021 Cherokee Latitude LUX truly enhances the Jeep lineup and is a direct reflection of what our customers want and value the most in their vehicle – everyday practicality, exceptional comfort, with outstanding ride and handling characteristics," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "As the most capable midsize sport-utility vehicle, the Jeep Cherokee continues to offer consumers the ultimate blend of all-weather 4x4 capability and even more standard amenities at an incredible value."

The new Cherokee Latitude LUX joins Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited and Trailhawk models in the Cherokee lineup. With a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $30,145 for 4x2 models and $31,645 for 4x4 models (plus $1,495 destination), Cherokee Latitude LUX models are currently available for sale and order through local Jeep dealers.

The Jeep Cherokee Latitude LUX includes a host of standard premium amenities, including Nappa leather seats, power front seats with power lumbar adjuster, heated front seats, premium-wrapped heated steering wheel, remote start, windshield wiper deicer, and the latest Uconnect system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Available features include dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium nine-speaker Alpine sound system and 8.4-inch touchscreen radio.

Standard safety and security features on Jeep Cherokee Latitude LUX models include:

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking

Suite of premium LED lighting, including headlamps, taillamps and fog lamps

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

ParkView rear backup camera and park assist with dynamic grid lines

Rain-sensing wipers

The Cherokee Latitude LUX comes standard with the 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with engine stop-start technology and high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. As the only V-6 engine in its class, the Cherokee Latitude LUX delivers 29 mpg highway and best-in-class towing capability (up to 4,500 pounds). The 2.0-liter I-4 turbocharged engine, one of the most technologically advanced engines in the automotive industry, is optional.

For unmatched 4x4 capability in all weather conditions, the Latitude LUX comes standard with the Jeep brand's renowned Selec-Terrain traction control system, which allows the driver to choose between five modes for optimal on- and off-road performance. Jeep Cherokee maintains its benchmark position by featuring rear-axle disconnect technology that results in reduced energy loss when 4x4 capability isn't needed, while improving fuel efficiency. The rear-axle disconnect seamlessly switches between two- and four-wheel drive for full-time torque management and does not require input from the driver.

Optional features on the 2021 Cherokee Latitude LUX model include:

Comfort and Convenience Group, which includes security alarm, power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, air conditioning with dual-zone automatic temperature control, universal garage door opener, 115-volt power outlet, 8.4-in. touchscreen radio and 7-in. full-color thin-film transistor display

Sun and Sound Group, which includes dual-pane panoramic sunroof and premium Alpine nine-speaker sound system with subwoofer

Trailer Tow Group, which includes heavy-duty engine cooling, transmission auxiliary oil cooler, Class III hitch receiver, four- and seven-pin trailer-tow wiring harness and full-size spare tire (4x4 models only)

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

