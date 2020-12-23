Jeep® Off-road Capability Meets Electrification and Open-air Freedom: Pricing Available for the New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Launch Editions

There's a new twist in off-road prowess. Jeep® enthusiasts looking for another level of capability combined with electrification can now have it in the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

The most capable and efficient Wrangler yet will launch with two models, the Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The Wrangler Sahara 4xe model carries a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $47,995; the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe has a starting U.S. MSRP of $51,695. All prices exclude the available $7,500 federal tax credit, any additional eligible state and local credits, and $1,495 destination charges.

"The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the greenest, most efficient and capable Wrangler we have created yet," said Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand - FCA. "We are committed to making Jeep the greenest SUV brand, and the new Wrangler 4xe is part of that goal, delivering an efficient, eco-friendly and fun-to-drive experience both on- and off-road."

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 4xe launch editions feature 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of trail-crushing torque, a 0-60 miles per hour performance time of just 6 seconds and a 17 kWh battery to readily handle most daily commutes and hours on the trail with electric-only power.

The first-ever electrified Wrangler will be initially offered on two trim levels, Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, both of which are loaded with additional premium content as standard equipment, including:

Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe Launch Edition:

20-inch wheels

Leather-trimmed bucket seats

LED Lighting Group

Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display

Nine speaker Alpine® audio system with subwoofer and a 552-watt, 12-channel amplifier

2.72:1 Selec-Trac® Full-Time 4WD System

Dana 44 HD wide axles

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Launch Edition:

LED Lighting Group

Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display

Nine speaker Alpine® audio system with subwoofer and a 552-watt, 12-channel amplifier

4:1 Rock-Trac® Heavy-Duty Full-Time 4WD System

Jeep Wrangler 4xe is assembled at FCA's Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio. Vehicles are scheduled to start arriving at dealers in the first quarter of 2021.

A New Way to Enjoy the Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe provides a unique on- and off-road experience. The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency with an estimated 50 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) while eliminating range anxiety, delivering pure-electric operation for most daily commutes and hours on the trail.

Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe's hybrid powertrain arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless start-stop operation of the engine.

Jeep has demonstrated 4x4 capability leadership for nearly 80 years. Jeep vehicles were the first to feature an automatic full-time four-wheel-drive system, first 4:1 transfer case and first electronic front sway-bar disconnect system. Merging electrification into the Jeep lineup is a natural evolution of 4x4 technology.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be sold globally, with electric vehicle (EV) charge port plugs tailored to specific regions.

Wrangler 4xe Advanced Powertrain Combines Electric Motors, Turbo Engine

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain integrates two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack with a fuel-efficient, turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This configuration maximizes the efficiency of the hybrid propulsion components and mates them with the Wrangler's world-renowned and proven driveline.

Key output of the Wrangler 4xe powertrain includes 375 horsepower (280 kW), 470 lb.-ft. (637 N•m) of torque and an estimated 50 MPGe from the following components:

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

Engine-mounted motor generator unit

Transmission-mounted motor generator unit integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission (ZF 8P75PH)

400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion, nickel manganese cobalt battery pack

The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of FCA's Global Medium Engine family. The high-tech, direct-injection engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger for exceptional responsiveness, performance and fuel efficiency.

The high-voltage, liquid-cooled eTorque motor generator unit mounts at the front of the engine, replacing the conventional alternator. The motor generator spins the engine for nearly seamless, fuel-saving, start-stop operation and generates electricity for the battery pack. The second high-voltage motor generator is much more powerful. Mounted at the front of the transmission case, this large e-motor is key for pure electric operation of the Wrangler 4xe.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe's 400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion battery pack uses nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) graphite chemistry. The pack and controls mount underneath the second-row seat, where it is protected from outside elements.



Wrangler 4xe E Selec Modes

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe driver can tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip, whether it is filling the needs of most daily commuters in pure-electric operation, a night on the town or quietly exploring nature off-road.



Off-road Legend

Jeep Wrangler's heritage is defined by its legendary off-road capability. The seamless integration of electric power into the 4x4 drivetrain elevates the Wrangler 4xe to new levels of off-road performance.



'Electric Blue' Design Cues Mark Wrangler 4xe

Exclusive content identifies the Jeep Wrangler 4xe as the most technologically advanced Wrangler ever. New Electric Blue coloring on the front and rear Rubicon tow hooks stands out against the black bumpers. The unique blue coloring also traces the Rubicon name on the hood, Jeep badge and the Trail Rated badge. Inside, the Wrangler 4xe Rubicon includes unique Electric Blue stitching on the seats and trim.



Jeep Wave Customer Care Program

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with benefits and exclusive perks created to give Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire 2021 model year Jeep brand lineup.

Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Trip interruption and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

