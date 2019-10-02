Jeeva Wireless Announces New CEO

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeeva Wireless today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Bright as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bright was previously Co-Founder and CEO of Synapse Product Development.

Scott Bright, CEO Jeeva Wireless

"We are delighted that Scott Bright is leading the Jeeva team. His years of experience growing and running high tech enterprises will enable the company to deliver great results for our customers, employees, and investors," said Co-Founder and board Chair Dr. Joshua Smith, the Milton and Delia Zeutschel Professor, jointly appointed to the Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington.

According to Jeeva's President and Co-Founder, Dr. Shyam Gollakota, a U.W. Associate Professor who leads the U.W. Networks and Mobile Systems Lab: "Backscatter and battery-free technologies have the potential to be transformative across a number of market segments by addressing a major pain point, i.e., power consumption. Jeeva wireless is uniquely positioned to solve the battery problem using award-winning technology for low-power communication as well as wirelessly powering devices. We are excited for Scott to lead the company to both strengthen our existing partnership with leading brands as well as leapfrog growth and partnerships with businesses across a number of product verticals."

Bright said, "I am honored and excited to build a scalable stream of product solutions based on the incredible technology foundation laid by the founding team of talented engineers at Jeeva Wireless. Using only tens of microwatts, Jeeva Wireless can deliver kilobit data rates across hundreds of meters, and up to a megabit-per-second in room-scale deployments. The breadth of innovations made possible by this game-changing platform is astounding and we're eagerly working to enable the next-generation of ultra-low-power IoT devices: personal electronics, medical and health-care appliances, industrial and enterprise process controls, smart-city and home automation systems, and manufacturing/distribution logistics tracking tools - just to name a few!"

About Scott Bright

Mr. Bright is an accomplished technology executive with 30 years of entrepreneurial and growth-phase experience. He currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at Seattle University. Prior to joining Jeeva, Scott was co-founder and CEO of Synapse Product Development where he oversaw a 10-year growth in positive EBITDA to $60M in annual revenue and a staff of 200+ people with offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Orlando, and Hong Kong. Mr. Bright holds four U.S. patents received his B.S. Electrical Engineering from Ohio University and M.B.A. from University of Washington and is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

About Jeeva Wireless

Jeeva Wireless is revolutionizing the way devices communicate. Co-founded in 2017 by two U.W. Professors and three Ph.D. students who pioneered the technology innovations. Jeeva Wireless is building patented "passive backscatter" RF modulation and energy harvesting platforms that allow devices to communicate over standard wireless protocols including WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and LoRa while using up to 10,000x less power than conventional radios at an order of magnitude lower cost.

Address: 999 Third Avenue, Suite 700, Seattle, WA 98104

Website: http://www.jeevawireless.com

Email: info@jeevawireless.com

Contact:

Scott Bright

206-801-0884

