Jeff Ames Appointed President & CEO of Tekscan, Inc.

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekscan, Inc. today announced that its board of directors has appointed Jeff Ames as President & CEO, effective immediately. Jeff will lead all strategic and operational initiatives to position Tekscan for successful growth and value creation. Tekscan was acquired by Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis) earlier this year.

Jeff brings over 25 years of experience in engineered product businesses, with past roles spanning commercial, technical, and operational responsibilities. Before joining Tekscan, Jeff led the Industrial Automation business unit of Kaman Distribution Group, a leading integrator and distributor of automation and motion control solutions. Jeff previously held roles of increasing responsibility at Eaton Corporation, including leading Eaton's Notification and Wright Line businesses and directing Eaton's uninterruptible power supply offerings. Jeff earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Marist College.

Peter A. Hunter, Managing Director for Artemis and Chairman of Tekscan's Board of Directors, said: "We are thrilled to bring Jeff onto the Tekscan team and are confident that his skills will help Tekscan build on their leadership position in the tactile force and pressure sensing market space. Jeff shares Artemis' passion for leading companies with highly differentiated product offerings in growing niche markets."

Jeff commented: "I am honored and excited to join the Tekscan team. I have been impressed by Tekscan's innovative technology offerings, and I look forward to working closely with Tekscan's employees, partners, and customers to bring unique solutions to these markets. I am also excited to partner with Artemis, whose focus on manufacturers with differentiated technology and a culture of innovation will perfectly complement Tekscan's business."

About Tekscan

Since its founding in 1987 and located in the Innovation District of Boston, Tekscan has been at the forefront in the research and development of ultra-thin force and pressure sensing technology for use across a wide range of applications. With a unique patent portfolio and proprietary technology, Tekscan maintains its world-leading position in the area of tactile force and pressure sensing by providing customers with actionable information they need to optimize product design, and improve clinical and research outcomes. For more information on Tekscan, visit www.tekscan.com.

About Artemis

Founded in 2010, Artemis is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing manufacturers of differentiated industrial technologies, including sensor technologies. Artemis seeks to partner with companies that have strong established management teams, outstanding engineering capabilities, unique products, and expanding markets. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com .

For more information, contact:

Kerry Sullivan, Director of Marketing Communications

Tel: 617.464.4500 ext. 256 Email: [email protected]

