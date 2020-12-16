Jeff Applegate Takes the Helm at Red Mesa Science & Refining

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC has announced the appointment of Jeff Applegate as President. Applegate is an international business executive who formerly served as Chief Operating Officer of a medical rehabilitation product manufacturer. He has extensive experience in sales management, manufacturing, and product development in an FDA-regulated industry.

Red Mesa Science & Refining

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team and confident his leadership will take Red Mesa to the next level," stated Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings, the parent company of Red Mesa. "His strong product development, manufacturing and distribution acumen, along with his depth of strategic management experience, will be invaluable as Red Mesa moves from its startup phase into normalized operations," Cachey added.

"It's an honor to join the talented team at Red Mesa Science," stated Applegate. "Operating within Green Rock Hemp Holdings' vertically integrated structure offers a tremendous opportunity to successfully commercialize high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) at production scale and help improve the quality of life for CBD consumers."

Green Rock Hemp Holdings and Red Mesa Science & Refining, an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, are committed to elevating industry standards. "Jeff's commitment to professionalism and manufacturing excellence are well-aligned with our goals," stated company co-founder, Robert Roche. "His expertise will help us solidify Red Mesa as an extraction leader."

Red Mesa Science & Refining produces and distributes high quality, cannabidiol (CBD), isolate, and distillate at its 50,000 square foot facility in St. George, Utah. The state-of-the-art facility boasts an extensive, fully customized processing system and testing lab to help meet exceptional volume requirements.

Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC is part of the Green Rock Hemp Holdings family of companies. Red Mesa produces and distributes high quality, cannabidiol (CBD), isolate, and distillate utilizing industry-leading ethanol extraction, distillation, and isolation processes to maximize quality, consistency, and efficiency from flower to finished product. The Red Mesa Standard promises CBD product manufacturers, brands, and end users consistently flawless products that exceed expectations. For more information, please contact Red Mesa at 435-673-4125. or [email protected].

