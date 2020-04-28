Jeff Cox Named New President at Berkeys® Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical in Southlake, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2020, Alan O'Neill, the South Central Regional CEO for The Wrench Group, announced that Jeff Cox would officially step into the role as President of BERKEYS, taking the reins from Jamie Wooldridge, who announced his retirement earlier this year after serving seven years as President.

Jeff Cox is transitioning to this role after having spent the last ten years as Chief Operating Officer managing day-to-day operations with over 275 employees at Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric.

Jamie Wooldridge (L) welcomes new BERKEYS President, Jeff Cox (R)

Cox said Monday, "I'm humbled and honored that Alan and the Wrench Group selected me as the next Berkeys President. I look forward to joining the team and working with leadership to continue in the tradition of success that Berkeys has enjoyed under Jamie's leadership. I am grateful to the team at Baker Brothers, especially Jimmie Dale and Bubba Thurman, for preparing me for the next chapter in my career. I can't wait to get started!"

Jeff is married to Jennifer Cox and they have 4 children, ages 15 to 23. Jeff enjoys sports music, and family time. He also coaches basketball and girls AAU basketball teams.

O'Neill said, "Jamie has been a tremendous asset to Berkeys. I knew that finding someone qualified to replace him would not be easy. Jamie earned the respect of his employees and it really showed in the organization's transformational growth."

O'Neill continued, "I am very pleased that Jeff Cox accepted this role, having seen his proven leadership skills firsthand while at Baker Brothers. I'm more than confident this transition will go smoothly with the help of Jamie's assistance. Jeff has my full support in his new role as President of Berkeys."

In 2013, Wooldridge was hired as Berkeys President following an extensive 28-year career in executive management. When he started at Berkeys, there were 54 employees and had approximately $10MM in annual revenue. Just seven years later, Berkeys tripled in size with 175 full-time employees. As a result of that growth, Berkeys moved into a brand new 60,000 square foot facility maintaining their headquarters in Southlake, Texas.

Wooldridge said, "Berkeys is in great hands with Jeff Cox. Besides his tremendous experience, his passion to serve others is a trait that will continue to build on the rich tradition of core values and reputation at Berkeys." He continued, "Berkeys is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and I know Jeff is more than qualified to lead them into that success."

ABOUT THE WRENCH GROUP

The Wrench Group is a national leader in home repair services specializing in HVAC, plumbing, water and electrical services. The Company collectively serves over 500,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Jacksonville, Naples, Phoenix, Sarasota, and Tampa metropolitan areas. Each division has developed strong reputations in their respective regions with brands dating back to the 1940s. Learn more at www.wrenchgroup.com

ABOUT BERKEYS

Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical is headquartered in Southlake, TX, and serves the greater DFW Metroplex. Licenses: TACLB84522E; M-17865; TECL30739. Learn more at www.BERKEYS.com

